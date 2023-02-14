How to change font size on iPhone

The font options on iPhone are limited yet for users who require Dynamic Type and font size options there's more than enough here to get your iPhone looking exactly how you want.

Dynamic Type is an incredibly useful feature that allows users to choose the size of all the text on the screen without having to mess around in individual applications. For many, the accessibility feature of iPhone are the main reason for using the smartphone as their daily device and Dynamic Type is one of those features.

If you want to make your font on iPhone larger or even bold, here's how to do it so you don't have to squint your eyes to see what's on screen.

How to make font size larger on iPhone

How to make font size larger on iPhone (Image: © iMore) Open Settings Tap on Display & Brightness Scroll down for the Text Size option Drag the slider to select the font size you want If you wish to use Bold, toggle Bold Text

That's all. Once you are happy with the size, consider it done — still, this enhancement may not be enough for all users. Don't worry; it's possible to increase the size even more. Here's how you can make the font size even larger on iPhone.

Make the font size even larger

If you need to make the font size even larger then there are fantastic accessibility options available to help you do so. These settings can be found easily in settings and require just a couple more steps to get sorted.

(Image credit: iMore)

Open Settings Tap on Accessibility Select Display & Text Size under Vision Tap on Larger Text Toggle it On Drag the slider to select the font size you want

Once you are done, Dynamic Type will follow through to any app that supports it. It's the perfect thing to help people with visual impairments.

That's all there is to it. You can now adjust the size of your font as you please. By changing the font options on your device, you'll quickly have a more personal user experience that fits your needs and allows you to get the most from your iPhone.