How to mark up documents in the Files app

This is how you can mark up documents in the Files app in iOS 11.

With iOS 11, you can quickly mark up documents all over the system, including in the Files app. Markup allows you to write, draw, and make highlights on your documents just as you'd be able to do on paper. You'll find most if not all of the documents on your iPad in the new Files app, which brings together items from iCloud, Dropbox, and other storage services, along with local files, and puts them in a central location.

Here's how you can go about marking up your documents in the Files app.

How to mark up a document in the Files app

Marking up a document in the Files app is pretty simple. Here's how you do it.

Open the Files app. Tap the file that you want to mark up. Tap the markup button in the top-right corner. Note: if you're marking up a document on an iPad Pro, you can just start writing or drawing on the document with the Apple Pencil if you've got one. Mark up your document with the tools of your choice. Tap the markup button again. Tap Done.

Questions

