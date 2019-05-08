Once you've made the decision to invest in a new Garmin fitness tracker, all that's left to do is pick the one that'll best suits your needs. The good news is there are plenty of incredible options to choose from. No matter which one calls your name, you'll need to be sure you get the right size.
Determine your size
- Follow the sizing guide for the tracker of your choice.
- Print out the guide at 100% and cut along the dotted line under the band.
- Wrap the paper band around the wrist you will wear the tracker on.
Choose the size that best fits your wrist after measuring.
- If you don't have quick access to a printer, you can simply use a piece of string.
- Wrap it around your wrist until it feels snug but not too tight.
- Mark the point where the two ends of the string meet.
- You'll then measure from one end of the string to the point you marked.
It's important to note that the sizing guides will vary slightly based on which Garmin fitness tracker you're interested in. There are separate guides provided for the Vivoactive HR, the Vivofit, and the Vivosmart.
Our favorite Garmin fitness tracker
Bang for your buck
Garmin Vivosmart HR
Smart and sleek
It not only measures calories, steps, and distance, but it also measures floors climbed. What's more, it's sleek and comfortable so you can wear it all day long without worry. It also provides you with wrist-based heart rate for more accurate data on calories burned.
Other noteworthy picks
It's no secret that Garmin offers a plethora of fitness trackers to choose from. It all comes down to what your personal goals are for getting fit and remaining healthy. Whatever that might entail, there's bound to be a Garmin fitness tracker that will meet your needs.
Garmin Vivoactive HR ($185 at Amazon)
Talk about not missing a beat. This tracker features Elevate heart rate technology. You'll have access to heart rate data all day and night - no chest strap required. The built-in sport apps will track any activity you do from biking to swimming to golfing.
Garmin Vivosmart 4 ($100 at Amazon)
If you want the tracking without the bulky appearance, this is the ideal Garmin fitness tracker. This option is both efficient and fashionable. You'll enjoy estimated wrist-based heart rate, dedicated activity timers for workouts.
Garmin Vivofit 4 ($74 at Amazon)
You'll be on your way to tracking steps, sleep, and calories burned with this Garmin fitness tracker. It'll alert you when you've been stationary for just a bit too long. You can even compete in step challenges with other Vivofit users.
