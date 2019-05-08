Once you've made the decision to invest in a new Garmin fitness tracker, all that's left to do is pick the one that'll best suits your needs. The good news is there are plenty of incredible options to choose from. No matter which one calls your name, you'll need to be sure you get the right size.

Determine your size

Follow the sizing guide for the tracker of your choice. Print out the guide at 100% and cut along the dotted line under the band. Wrap the paper band around the wrist you will wear the tracker on. Choose the size that best fits your wrist after measuring. If you don't have quick access to a printer, you can simply use a piece of string. Wrap it around your wrist until it feels snug but not too tight. Mark the point where the two ends of the string meet. You'll then measure from one end of the string to the point you marked.

It's important to note that the sizing guides will vary slightly based on which Garmin fitness tracker you're interested in. There are separate guides provided for the Vivoactive HR, the Vivofit, and the Vivosmart.

