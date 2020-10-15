Best answer: To make sure you get your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro at launch is to pre-order it right at 5 AM PT (8 AM ET) on Friday, October 16, 2020, directly from Apple's online store or the Apple Store app.

Order directly from Apple for best results

I recommend going directly through Apple.com as the fastest way to preorder your new iPhone. Not only is does getting straight from the source ensure you have access to the most stock, but it also makes it super easy to buy AppleCare+ and any accessories you might want with your new iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro, like those MagSafe cases and chargers.

If you want to be super safe, try opening up the Apple Store app on your iPhone or iPad as well as having a browser open on Apple.com up and ready when you order. Sometimes with the influx of people trying to get the phone right at launch, the website or the app can run into problems, so having both options at the ready will help if one service isn't working.

If you want to ensure you get the earliest delivery date and the ordering process go as smoothly as possible, we have a few tips for the fastest way to preorder the iPhone 12. Trust us; we've ordered a lot of iPhones of the years.

How much is each model?

While the iPhone 12 comes in five different colors — white, black, PRODUCT(RED), green, and blue — none of the colors affect the price of the device; however, the same can't be said for storage sizes. Here's a quick break down of the prices in Canada:

iPhone 12 options

iPhone SE 64GB - $699.00

iPhone SE 128GB - $749.00

iPhone SE 256GB - $849.00

The iPhone 12 Pro comes in four different colors (sorry midnight green)

iPhone 12 Pro options

iPhone 12 Pro 128GB - $999.00

iPhone 12 Pro 256GB - $1,099.00

iPhone 12 Pro 512GB - $1,299.00

Get an iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro at launch by pre-ordering it a 5 AM PT on Friday, October 12, 2020.