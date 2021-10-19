Sega Genesis games will be available very soon to anyone who subscribes to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack , which releases on October 25. The best way to enjoy those classic titles is with the original controller they were designed for. Thankfully, Nintendo has made compatible Nintendo Switch controllers that look and feel like the retro thing. But you'll have to be fast. These things have been selling out quickly and will be in high demand this holiday season. Here's how to snag one.

Play Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Streets of Rage 2, and other big Sega Genesis titles with the controller they were designed for.

Ordering a Sega Genesis Controller for Nintendo Switch

There are a few things you should know about this retro-style controller. For one thing, you must have a current Nintendo Switch Online membership to purchase them, and each Nintendo Account is limited to only purchasing up to four of them. Additionally, these controllers can only be bought from Nintendo's website.

To make these gamepads more usable on Nintendo Switch, a ZR, home, screenshot, and sync button have been added on the top. That way, you'll more easily be able to navigate around to your favorite games while still enjoying the classic feel of the original Sega Genesis controller.

Undoubtedly, scalpers will be selling them on Amazon and eBay in the near future since they're such a hot item and harder to get than other controllers. However, resist the urge to buy from them. They'll sell for an inflated price and shouldn't be rewarded for their conniving efforts.

From the good ol' days

The Sega Genesis was one of the best consoles ever to release and has a cemented place in video game history. To make playing these classic games more enjoyable, you really ought to pick up the controller as well.