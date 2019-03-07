Best answer: Fitbit has just announced a set of new fitness trackers, the Versa Lite smartwatch, the Inspire and Inspire HR fitness bands, and the kid-focused Ace 2. You can pre-order these new bands directly from Fitbit.

The best place to pre-order Fitbit's new trackers is directly from the company

Fitbit has announced a selection of new fitness trackers, each more budget-friendly than some of the company's current lineup. These include the Versa Lite Edition smartwatch, the Inspire and Inspire HR, and the kid-oriented Ace 2.

The Fitbit Versa Lite smartwatch and both the Inspire and Inspire HR bands are available for pre-order now, with shipping set to being within a couple of weeks. But the Fitbit Ace 2 isn't yet up for pre-order, and will instead ship this summer.

What's up with the new Fitbits

The Fitbit Versa Lite is a new smartwatch that looks a lot like the standard Versa, though there are important differences. The Versa Lite features only a single side button, rather than the three found on the Versa. It also lacks Wi-Fi and features four new color ways: Marina Blue, Mulberry, Lilac, and White.

The Inspire and Inspire HR fitness bands replace Fitbit's Alta, Alta HR, and Flex 2. They are geared more towards people who are new to fitness tracking and are just starting out, looking for something simple and affordable. The Inspire trackers feature all-day activity and sleep tracking, a 50-meter water resistance, and Fitbits' female health tracking. The Inspire HR also features 24/7 heart rate monitoring, a Cardio Fitness Level tracker, sleep stage tracking and 15 goal-based modes. Other than the heart rate-specific features, though, it's the same device as the Inspire.

Finally, there's the Fitbit Ace 2. Aimed towards kids, the Ace 2 comes in two color combinations: watermelon pink with a teal clasp, and night sky blue with a neon yellow clasp. It features all-day activity tracking and up to five days of battery life. It also improves on the original Ace's water resistance, offer resistance up to 50M. The Ace 2's colorful protective casing is also removable, so if your child wants something more grown up, that can one day take it out of the case and use it with an Inspire wrist band.