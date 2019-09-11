Best answer: The best way to make sure you get an iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, or iPhone 11 Pro Max at launch is to pre-order it right at 5 AM PT (8 AM ET) directly from Apple's online store.
- The iPhone for everyone: iPhone 11 (From $699 at Apple)
- The iPhone for photography pros: iPhone 11 Pro (From $999 at Apple)
- The big iPhone: iPhone 11 Pro Max (From $1,099 at Apple)
Preordering from Apple directly is the fastest, most reliable way to get your iPhone 11
I recommend going directly through Apple.com as the fastest way to preorder your new iPhone. The reason I suggest going through Apple is that the company has more stock than a carrier like AT&T or Verizon, as well as electronics sellers like Best Buy and Walmart.
I also recommend having both the Apple Store app and Apple.com up and ready so that, if one fails, you've got the other right in front of you.
Preordering an iPhone can be a complex process, especially if you're trying to make sure you get one on day one. We've preordered a lot of iPhones and have a few tips to help you prepare for the process.
What about carrier options?
You can preorder from major carriers AT&T, Sprint, Verizon, and T-Mobile. At this time, there aren't any special discounts available with your preorder. If you feel more comfortable with one of the carriers, here's where you can buy an iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, or iPhone 11 Pro Max.
How much is each model?
The iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max all come in three different storage sizes — 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB — all of which are different prices. Additionally, the iPhone 11 comes in six color options, while the iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max comes in four color options, but the color does not affect prices on any model.
iPhone 11 options
- iPhone 11 64GB - $699.00
- iPhone 11 128GB - $749.00
- iPhone 11 256GB - $849.00
iPhone 11 Pro options
- iPhone 11 Pro 64GB - $999.00
- iPhone 11 Pro 128GB - $1,149.00
- iPhone 11 Pro 256GB - $1,349.00
iPhone 11 Pro Max options
- iPhone 11 Pro Max 64GB - $1,099.00
- iPhone 11 Pro Max 128GB - $1,249.00
- iPhone 11 Pro Max 256GB - $1,449.00
Most reliable
Apple.com
The best experience with the most reliable service.
If you want to be sure to get your iPhone in your hands the day it launches, you should preorder it right at 5 AM PT directly from Apple. Having both the Apple Store app and Apple.com ready to go will ensure you get in the fastest way possible.
