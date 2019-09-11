Best answer: The best way to make sure you get an iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, or iPhone 11 Pro Max at launch is to pre-order it right at 5 AM PT (8 AM ET) directly from Apple's online store.

Preordering from Apple directly is the fastest, most reliable way to get your iPhone 11

I recommend going directly through Apple.com as the fastest way to preorder your new iPhone. The reason I suggest going through Apple is that the company has more stock than a carrier like AT&T or Verizon, as well as electronics sellers like Best Buy and Walmart.

I also recommend having both the Apple Store app and Apple.com up and ready so that, if one fails, you've got the other right in front of you.

Preordering an iPhone can be a complex process, especially if you're trying to make sure you get one on day one. We've preordered a lot of iPhones and have a few tips to help you prepare for the process.

What about carrier options?

You can preorder from major carriers AT&T, Sprint, Verizon, and T-Mobile. At this time, there aren't any special discounts available with your preorder. If you feel more comfortable with one of the carriers, here's where you can buy an iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, or iPhone 11 Pro Max.

How much is each model?

The iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max all come in three different storage sizes — 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB — all of which are different prices. Additionally, the iPhone 11 comes in six color options, while the iPhone 11 Pro and the iPhone 11 Pro Max comes in four color options, but the color does not affect prices on any model.

iPhone 11 options

iPhone 11 64GB - $699.00

iPhone 11 128GB - $749.00

iPhone 11 256GB - $849.00

iPhone 11 Pro options

iPhone 11 Pro 64GB - $999.00

iPhone 11 Pro 128GB - $1,149.00

iPhone 11 Pro 256GB - $1,349.00

iPhone 11 Pro Max options