Our favorite pink puffball has been platforming, copying abilities, and fighting baddies for over 25 years now. As such, it's no surprise that there are several Switch games for him. The Kirby franchise has always been popular as a solo experience, but in more recent years, the main games have frequently included local multiplayer, often for up to four people. Regardless of if you're looking for something to play on your own or with friends, here are all of the Kirby games on Nintendo Switch.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Kirby's about to set off on one of his biggest adventures yet with Kirby and the Forgotten Land. He finds himself in the middle of an abandoned civilization complete with skyscrapers overrun by nature and an empty mall. Our favorite puffball can use his unique Copy Abilities to suck in enemies and acquire their skills. It looks like some classic skills and some new ones are in store for us. This game also supports local 2-player co-op. Pass a controller to a friend and play through the story together. Player 1 controls Kirby while Player 2 is in charge of Bandana Waddle Dee. Watch each other's backs and take down enemies together while exploring this forgotten land. It releases on March 25, 2022, and is available for preorder.

Kirby and the Forgotten Land

Kirby Star Allies

Just as the title implies, Kirby Star Allies is all about making allies with your previous enemies; throw hearts at them, and they will join your team and fight alongside you. Use your powers and fight together to save Popstar from an evil force. Plus, this isn't just a solo adventure; you can play through the main story with up to three other friends. As is somewhat common with Kirby titles, this entry includes minigames for you and your friends to enjoy. Whether you're fighting through the main storyline or taking a break with a series of short games, you'll all find plenty of entertainment.

Kirby Star Allies

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Masahiro Sakurai, the father of Kirby, is also the mastermind behind Super Smash Bros., so there's no surprise that Kirby has been one of the core fighters since the series launched in 1999. The latest entry on Switch, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, continues the time-honored tradition of letting gaming greats beat the snot out of one another. But what makes Kirby an appealing choice is that he can suck every other fighter in and then copy their play style. He also gets a cool new hairdo or outfit to match the character he copied. For instance, getting Sephiroth's amazing bangs. King Dedede and Meta Knight are also playable characters with their own fighting styles. Use these Kirby characters to dominate the arena and prove once and for all who the real champ is.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

4 Classic Kirby games with Nintendo Switch Online

Looking for more classic Kirby to enjoy? Players with a Nintendo Switch Online (NSO) subscription get access to over 100 NES and SNES games including some of Kirby's older titles: Kirby's Adventure, Kirby's Dream Course, Kirby's Dream Land 3, and Kirby Super Star. Play through these retro games again or for the first time. It's worth noting that the N64 classic, Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards is also coming to Switch in the near future, but it will only be available if you purchase the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack.

Kirby Fighters 2

Are you the kind of person who only ever picks Kirby when player Super Smash Bros.? Then this is the game for you. It plays very similarly to Nintendo's flagship fighting game, but every player controls a different colored Kirby. Play with up to four players to see who can dominate the arena and command their Kirby best. No friends around at the moment? No problem! If you have a Nintendo Switch Online membership, you can also compete against random players from around the world. That's one way to prove that you're the best Kirby fighter of them all.

Kirby Fighters 2

Super Kirby Clash

Gear up with friends and get ready to take down baddies in this free-to-start game. Each of you commands a different colored Kirby and can craft different armor and weapons. Work together using your Kirby's specific skills to either take enemies down easier, heal the group, or use magic. Upgrade your weapons and abilities as you continue so you can take on even harder bosses together. You can play locally on one Switch or by linking multiple together. No one around to play with? No worries! Jump online with a Nintendo Switch Online subscription and play with others.