Mario Party Superstars Yoshi Getting Star

We got so much exciting news during the E3 2021 Nintendo Direct where several new Nintendo Switch games were announced for this year and beyond. One of the bigger announcements was that we're getting a new Mario Party Superstars game that includes five classic boards and minigames from the N64 versions of the game. In my opinion, this constitutes some of the very best of Mario Party and I can't wait to replay these games with upgraded graphics. If you're excited too you can preorder your copy.

Mario Party Superstars will release October 29, 2021 just in time for Halloween. Invite some friends over and get silly with this fun party game. Just make sure you have enough room on your microSD card.

Mario Party Superstars preorder

Play as one of your favorite Mushroom Kingdom characters including Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, Yoshi, Waluigi, Donkey Kong, and more as you play a virtual board game that ends each round by pitting players against each other for silly minigames. This version includes five classic boards from the N64 era including Space Land and Peach's Birthday Cake. Plus, there are 100 minigames from various Mario Party games to enjoy. Here's how to get your Mario Party Superstars preorder.

Game night madness

Mario Party Superstars

The perfect party game

Mario Party Superstars brings five classic boards from the N64 era along with 100 minigames from throughout the series into a fun new package. It's perfect for game nights or family get-togethers.

When I was a kid during the N64's high point, no sleepover was complete without playing a Mario Party game. Seeing all of these minigames and boards brought to the Nintendo Switch with upgraded graphics makes me so very happy. I can't wait to get my own copy and completely thrash my friends in my favorite classic minigames.

In addition to the familiar setup, this Switch version will include online play so you can always find someone to play against. Just remember that you must have a Nintendo Switch Online membership to do anything Switch oriented online.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links.