We got so much exciting news during the E3 2021 Nintendo Direct where several new Nintendo Switch games were announced for this year and beyond. One of the bigger announcements was that we're getting a new Mario Party Superstars game that includes five classic boards and minigames from the N64 versions of the game. In my opinion, this constitutes some of the very best of Mario Party and I can't wait to replay these games with upgraded graphics. If you're excited too you can preorder your copy.

Mario Party Superstars will release October 29, 2021 just in time for Halloween. Invite some friends over and get silly with this fun party game. Just make sure you have enough room on your microSD card.

Mario Party Superstars preorder