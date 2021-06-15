One of the biggest surprises at Nintendo's E3 2021 Direct was the reveal of Metroid Dread, the first new 2D Metroid game in more than 19 years. Developed by Mercury Stream, the same developers who remade Metroid: Samus Returns, Metroid Dread marks the long-awaited return of Samus Aran as she investigates planet ZDR to investigate a mysterious transmission sent to the Galactic Federation. Hunted by DNA extracting machines called E.M.M.I., Samus must use old and new abilities if she hopes to stay alive.
If you're a Metroid fan, I know you're excited to return to Samus' classic 2D roots in this brand new adventure coming very soon. So make sure you're ready to dive in on day one, you'll want to preorder the game right away. Well, you've come to the right place — here's how to preorder Metroid Dread
Preorder Metroid Dread physical copy
It's been years since we've had a new Metroid game, so whether you're a collector or just prefer to own physical games, you'll want to grab a copy to display on your shelf. Metroid Dread arrives on Oct. 8th, but you can secure a physical copy for yourself now. There's even a special edition that includes a steelbook case and an artbook.
Preorder Metroid Dread digital copy
Sometimes switching cartridges on your Nintendo Switch is cumbersome — that's where a digital copy comes in handy, just remember to have an SD card with enough space on hand. Here's how to preorder a digital copy of Metroid Dread.
I can't wait to get my hands on Metroid Dread, after waiting almost 20 years since it was last referenced. It looks like it's shaping up to be a visual treat, and the return to 2D is guaranteed to put a smile on the face of many old-school fans and should make the wait for Metroid Prime 4 a little easier. It's sure to be one of the best games on the Nintendo Switch when it arrives on Oct. 8th.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
