Monster Hunter Rise is the next installment in the long-running Monster Hunter franchise and will bring the series back to Nintendo platforms after Monster Hunter World skipped over the platform in favor of the Playstation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The main game remains intact – you will slay and capture monsters for rewards, and the loot gained can be used to craft new armor and weapons. It's a fantastic cooperative multiplayer game that will surely be one of the best Nintendo Switch games when it arrives early 2021.
Launching alongside the game are three amiibo to assist you on your journey. There's Palamute, the new dog companion that you can ride around on, Palico, a cat-like companion and mainstay of the series, and the Magnamalo, the newest monster introduced in this installment. To get ready for the game's upcoming release, we'll show you how to preorder Monster Hunter Rise and the amiibo.
How to preorder a physical copy of Monster Hunter Rise
There are currently three versions of Monster Hunter Rise available. There's the standard edition and the deluxe edition, which includes the Kamurai layered armor set, Shuriken Collar Palamute armor, Fish Collar Palico armor, and some gestures, poses, Kabuki face paint, and a new hairstyle. All for an extra $10.
For an extra $40, you can score the collector's edition, which brings the DLC included in the deluxe edition, as well as a sticker pack, an enamel pin, and a Magnamalo amiibo.
To get your hands on the standard copy, deluxe copy, or collector's edition copy of Monster Hunter Rise, follow these steps.
- Go to Amazon.com.
- Decided whether you want the standard edition, deluxe edition, or collector's edition.
- Select Pre-order now.
- Complete the checkout process.
It's really that simple. If Amazon isn't your cup of tea, you can always pre-order your game at Best Buy or Walmart.
How to preorder a digital copy of Monster Hunter Rise
If you'd prefer to go digital, make sure you have an SD card with at least 9GB of space and follow these steps.
- From the Nintendo Switch home screen, select the Nintendo eShop icon.
- You will find both the standard and deluxe edition of Monster Hunter Rise in the Coming Soon section. If you can't find it, just head to the Search/Browse option at the top of the page.
- Select Enter Keyword.
- Type in Monster Hunter Rise.
- Select Search.
- Choose either the standard or deluxe edition.
- Select Proceed to Purchase.
- Complete the checkout process.
No matter which version you choose, you'll be ready to play when the game comes out on March 26, 2021.
Preordering Monster Hunter Rise amiibo
As of this writing, the individual Monster Hunter Rise amiibo are available exclusively at Gamestop. Here's how to get them:
- Go to Gamestop.com.
- Type Monster Hunter Rise amiibo into the Search bar.
- Add the amiibo you want to your cart. You can choose between the Palico, Palamute, or the Magnamalo. Or all three!
- Complete the checkout process.
Rise and fight!
Monster Hunter Rise is sure to be one of the biggest Nintendo Switch games when it releases next year. With new allies and a new setting, 14 different weapons to choose from, and the new Wirebug item that allows hunters to easily traverse and explore the different terrain throughout the game, we can't wait to hunt down monsters with our friends!
Rise to the top
Monster Hunter Rise
Take on at least four new monsters as you protect the ninja-like Kamura Village from a new threat.
