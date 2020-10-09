Pikmin 3 was one of the best WiiU titles available when it was released in 2013. Now, seven years later, Pikmin 3 has returned, in the form of Pikmin 3 Deluxe . Featuring new content and tons of quality of life changes, Pikmin 3 Deluxe is sure to stand out this holiday season for Nintendo Switch owners. If you're wondering how to get your hands on these adorable aliens but don't know how, we're here to help. Here's how to pre-order Pikmin 3 Deluxe.

How to pre-order Pikmin 3 Deluxe on Amazon

Pre-ordering Pikmin 3 Deluxe is very easy. Just follow these steps

Head over to Amazon.com and search for Pikmin 3 Deluxe, or follow this link. Decide if you want a physical or a digital copy of the game. Once you've made your decision, select the Pre-Order: Add to Cart button on the right hand side of the screen. Complete the checkout process and you're done!. Note that payment will be processed until the item is shipped, which typically happens a few days before release.

And there you have it. Now you can sit back and count down the days until Pikmin 3 Deluxe official release on October 30th 2020. If pre-ordering on Amazon isn't your thing, you can also preorder at Best Buy or Walmart. The pre-order steps apply to those websites as well.

Ready to play again

Pre-ordering a game like Pikmin 3 Deluxe does have its perks. In addition to receiving the game the moment it's released; you can sometimes receive in-game goodies or real life merchandise with your game. The option to pre-order a digital copy is also pretty great as well. Just make sure you have enough memory available on your Nintendo Switch. If you can't wait until release day for your Pikmin fix, Nintendo dropped a demo for the upcoming game. Playing it through till the end will unlock bonuses for the final game.