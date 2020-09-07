Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury will be coming to Nintendo Switch on February 12, 2021. It's a co-operative, action platformer for up to four players where Mario and friends are out to save captured Sprixies from Bowser's claws. In order to do this, they'll rely on several power-ups including Fire Flowers, Boomerangs, and Super Bells — the last of which turn our heroes into cats.

If you're excited to get your hands on, there's good news. I'ts already available for pre-order. Here's how to pre-order Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury.

How to preorder a physical copy of Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury

To get your hands on a physical copy, follow the steps below.

Go to Amazon. Select Pre-order now. Complete the checkout process.

How to pre-order a digital copy of Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury