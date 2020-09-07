Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury will be coming to Nintendo Switch on February 12, 2021. It's a co-operative, action platformer for up to four players where Mario and friends are out to save captured Sprixies from Bowser's claws. In order to do this, they'll rely on several power-ups including Fire Flowers, Boomerangs, and Super Bells — the last of which turn our heroes into cats.
If you're excited to get your hands on, there's good news. I'ts already available for pre-order. Here's how to pre-order Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury.
How to preorder a physical copy of Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
To get your hands on a physical copy, follow the steps below.
- Go to Amazon.
- Select Pre-order now.
- Complete the checkout process.
How to pre-order a digital copy of Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
To pre-order a digital copy, follow these steps:
- From your Nintendo Switch's home screen, select the Nintendo eShop.
- You should find Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury listed under the Featured section. If it isn't there, select Search.
- Select Enter Keyword.
- Type in "Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury".
- Select Search.
- Select Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury.
- Select Proceed to Purchase.
- Enter your payment info and complete the purchase.
Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury takes up 5.0 GB. Before you download it, you'll want to make sure your microSD card has enough space for the game. Once you've completed the purchase, the game will show up on your Nintendo Switch's home menu. However, you won't be able to access it until February 12, 2021.
Mushroom Kingdom heroes
Super Mario 3D World + Bowser's Fury
A multiplayer for up to 4 people
Bowser has captured all of the Sprixies and it's up to Mario and friends to rescue them. Jump across platforms and defeat enemies as you race against your friends to get to the flag pole at the end of each level.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
