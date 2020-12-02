There are literally hundreds of Nintendo Switch games on the market right now. With the magic of the internet, you can almost instantly start playing any of the best Nintendo Switch games or DLC as long as you purchase a digital version. You can also redeem Nintendo Switch gift cards the same way that you redeem digital downloads. Here's how to redeem a Nintendo Switch code.
Note: A Nintendo Account and a stable internet connection are needed to redeem game codes.
How to redeem a Nintendo Switch code
What codes can be redeemed?
There are two types of codes that you can redeem on Nintendo Switch: Digital download codes and Gift Card codes. If you purchase a digital version of an online retailer like Amazon or Best Buy, you'll receive a download code. They usually get sent to your email.
Nintendo Switch Gift Cards also have a code on them, but instead of giving you a specific game, they allot you a certain amount of money, which you can use to purchase games from the Nintendo eShop.
Digital vs physical gift cards
Most online retailers sell both physical and digital gift cards. There are perks to purchasing either one. Digital gift cards can be used immediately, whereas you'll need to wait for the physical gift card to arrive before redeeming the money put on it. Going digital also cuts down on paper and plastic and is the more eco-friendly option.
However, physical gift cards make for great presents, stocking stuffers, and impromptu gifts. The characters on the gift cards change depending on how much money is on the card. So, you could purchase a gift card that depicts someone's favorite Nintendo character as an added bit of fun.
TL;DR: If you want to get the gift card immediately, purchase a digital gift card. If you want to give it as a wrapped present, consider purchasing a physical gift card.
How to redeem codes on Nintendo Switch
Whether you're looking to use a gift card or a digital download, here's how to redeem Nintendo Switch codes.
- From the main menu, select Nintendo eShop.
Scroll down to Enter code.
- Enter the 16-digit code into the spaces provided.
Select OK.
The game will automatically start downloading onto your Nintendo Switch. Once the download is done, you can start playing. However, if a game has not officially been released yet, you will have to wait for the release date.
It's pretty easy to redeem and download Nintendo Switch codes once you know how to do it. Now you'll be able to add dozens of titles to your digital collection in no time.
