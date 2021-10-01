Picture this — you're settling in for a quiet evening enjoying a good book, maybe a nice drink, and you command your HomePod to play some music to complete the ultimate chill vibe you want for your evening. Unfortunately, the last person to play music on your HomePod was having an absolute rager, so even though you are trying to play chill music, the bass is just blaring as soon as you turn it on.

Okay, in all seriousness, the HomePod and HomePod mini have some pretty impressive low-end sound — especially when you have the volume up. While that prominent bass is fantastic if you want a heart-pumping musical experience, when it's late at night, you don't want to disturb others in your place, or you just want a more chill vibe, that bass can be a little too good. Here's how to reduce bass on your HomePod in the Home app.

How to reduce bass on HomePod

Don't forget; this feature was released in version 15.0 of the HomePod software. If you don't see the Reduce Bass option by following the steps below, be sure you've updated your HomePod to the latest version.

Launch the Home app on your iPhone or iPad Tap and hold on the HomePod you want to bring up the device menu. Tap the Settings button. It looks like a little gear. You may have to scroll down to see it. Tap the Reduce Bass On/Off Switch. The switch will be green when the feature is active.

If you ever want to turn the Reduce Bass feature off again. just follow the same steps listed above. The switch will go gray when the feature is disabled.