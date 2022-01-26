December 13, 2021: HomePod software 15.2 now available

HomePod and HomePod mini owners can now download HomePods software 15.2. The update adds support for the Apple Music Voice Plan and new language support or Siri in more countries.

Software version 15.2 includes support for Apple Music Voice Plan, a new subscription tier designed to access music using Siri, and extends Siri voice recognition to new languages. This update also includes performance and stability improvements.

Below are the new languages supported by Siri in the new countries:

Dutch in Belgium and the Netherlands

French in Belgium and Switzerland

German in Switzerland

Italian in Switzerland

Russian

November 3, 2021: HomePod software 15.1.1 now available

HomePod and HomePod mini owners can now download HomePods software 15.1.1. This is a relatively minor update, fixing an issue that could cause podcast playback to fail.

September 20, 2021: HomePod software 15 now available

HomePod and HomePod mini owners can now download HomePods software 15. This is a substantial update, and allows you to connect HomePod mini, either a single speaker or a pair of them, to your Apple TV 4K to use as a sound source. Media playback controls will now instantly appear on your iPhone's Lock screen when a nearby HomePod mini is playing music. You can now select a lower bass level for HomePod if you so desire, and Siri automatically adjusts ito speaking level based on the environment of your room. This release also also you to enable Siri voice controls on compatible HomeKit products.

July 19, 2021: HomePod software 14.7 now available

HomePod owners can now download HomePod software 14.7. This update is fairly minor, though you can now manage any timers that you set on your HomePod or HomePod mini in the Home app for iPhone and iPad.

January 26, 2021: HomePod software 14.4 now available

HomePod owners can now download HomePod software 14.4. With this update, the HomePod mini gains a new experience for music Handoff with new visual, audible, and haptic effects when handing off from your iPhone. There are also personalized listening suggestions and media controls that automatically pop up when your iPhone is near your HomePod mini.

December 15, 2020: HomePod software 14.3 now available

HomePod owners can now download HomePod software 14.3. This is update comes with general stability and performance improvements, according to Apple.

December 7, 2020: HomePod software 14.2.1 now available

HomePod owners can now download HomePod software 14.2.1. This is a fairly minor update for both the HomePod and HomePod mini that offers some bug fixes and stability improvements to Apple's smart speakers.

November 5, 2020: HomePod software 14.2 now available

HomePod owners can now download HomePod software 14.2. This is an important update for the original HomePod, as it adds features like home theater support for when you connect a HomePod or HomePod stereo pair to an Apple TV 4K. This update also brings support for the new personal update feature and intercom, features that were originally previewed for the imminently-launching HomePod mini.

October 20, 2020: HomePod software 14.1 now available

HomePod owners can now download HomePod software 14.1. This is a major software update for the HomePod, preparing the way for HomePod mini, which launches in November. There are also several improvements for Siri, the addition of the Intercom feature, and more.

March 24, 2020: HomePod software 13.4 now available

HomePod owners can now download HomePod software 13.4, which adds introduces a number of performance improvements and stability fixes.

January 28, 2020: HomePod software 13.3.1 now available

HomePod owners can now download HomePod software 13.3.1, which adds support for an Indian English Siri voice, while also offering general stability improvements.

October 30, 2019: HomePod software 13.2.1 now available

A few days after releasing, then subsequently pulling, the HomePod Software 13.2 update after reports that it rendered a number of HomePods inoperable, Apple has released version 13.2.1. Like 13.2, HomePod software version 13.2.1 brings support for multiple users, iPhone audio Handoff, Ambient Sounds, and adding music to your HomeKit scenes.

October 28, 2019: HomePod software 13.2 now available

Dropping with the new iOS 13.2 update, HomePod software version 13.2 brings support for multiple users, iPhone audio Handoff, Ambient Sounds, and adding music to your HomeKit scenes.

July 22, 2019: HomePod software 12.4 brings support for Japan and Taiwan to the smart speaker

Dropping with the new iOS 12.4 update, HomePod software version 12.4 includes support for Japan and Taiwan.

March 25, 2019: HomePod software 12.2 brings support for enterprise and university networks

Dropping with the new iOS 12.2 update, Homepod software version 12.2 includes support for joining enterprise and university Wi-Fi 802.1x networks which don't require unique credentials to join.

December 5, 2018: HomePod software 12.1.1 brings support for Mainland China and Hong Kong

Apple has released a new software update for the HomePod that brings support for Mainland China and Hong Kong. The HomePod's LEDs will also now illuminate during Group FaceTime calls.

October 30, 2018: HomePod software hits version 12.1 with bug fixes

Apple has released a new software update for the HomePod which fixes some bugs and increases stability.

September 17, 2018: HomePod software update adds Calendar support, the ability to set multiple timers, make and receive phone calls, and more.

Apple has released HomePod software version 12 with support for Calendars, multiple timers, and more.