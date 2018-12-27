Best Answer: The best way to replace the battery on your iPhone 8 or iPhone 8 Plus is to take it to Apple. If you have AppleCare+ on your iPhone 8 or 8 Plus, then a battery replacement will be no charge. If you're out of warranty, a battery replacement goes for $49 normally for the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus. Another option, sometimes a bit cheaper, is to consider DIY, but this will void your warranty, so it's best for out-of-warranty devices. Or you can also find a local mobile phone repair shop that can replace batteries, but again, service from someone other than Apple themselves may void your warranty.

How do I know if I need a new battery in my phone?

Apple introduced some incredibly detailed battery info with iOS 12, and it's the easiest way to determine if you should be getting a new battery for your iPhone 8 or 8 Plus, or if it's still fine.

To find your battery info:

Go to your device Settings, then find Battery. Tap on Battery Health. You'll see Maximum Capacity and Performance Capability. A lower capacity means your device may have fewer hours of usage between charges. The Performance capability will let you know if it's time for a new battery or not.

If you got the iPhone 8 or 8 Plus recently, then the battery should still be around 100 percent capacity, and have Peak Performance Capability. If it's anything below 80 percent (in my opinion), then it may be time for a replacement.

How do I get my battery replaced at Apple?

You will want to check out Apple's iPhone Battery Replacement page and select the option that will be most convenient for you. Options include:

Bringing it to an Apple Store for repair Sending it to Apple for repair Talk to Apple Support on the phone Schedule a call Call Apple Support later Chat online with Apple Support

Usually, the easiest option is to go to the Apple Store. But since Apple Stores tend to get very busy, walk-ins may require a long wait time, so you should always make a Genius Bar appointment at the nearest store.

Ok, I'll take it to Apple. What will that cost?

If you have AppleCare+ on your iPhone 8 or 8 Plus, then it should still be under the extended warranty coverage. Or if you're still within the year of purchase, you'd still be under warranty. A battery replacement will cost nothing if that's the case, so you should make the most of it and get a fresh new battery when you need it.

For devices that are out of warranty and do not have AppleCare+, a battery replacement is going to cost $49 for the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus.

However, Apple is providing battery replacements for only $29 for eligible iPhone 6 and later (including iPhone 8 and 8 Plus) devices. But this is only going on until Dec. 31, 2018, and prices return to the normal $49 in the new year.

But I am not close to an Apple Store. Can I do it myself?

Technically, yes, you can choose to go with the DIY route. However, it's actually a pretty lengthy process, and you're going to need a good amount of time and patience to replace the battery yourself. We don't really recommend this since it does void your warranty if you open up your device.

However, if you insist, then we recommend following iFixIt's guides for the iPhone 8 battery replacement and iPhone 8 Plus battery replacement.