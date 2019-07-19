The Fitbit Charge 3 is a fantastic fitness tracker that can monitor your heart rate, track your steps, and show you how many calories you've burned. If you don't like the standard band that comes with the Fitbit Charge 3, there are a ton of options out there to get different bands, and swapping them out doesn't take to long. Here's how you can swap out the Fitbit Charge 3 band.
Products used in this guide
- Smooth leather style: Dsytom Fitbit Charge 3 leather band ($10 at Amazon)
How to replace the Fitbit Charge 3 band
It's important to remember that a Fitbit Charge 3 band is in two parts, that both need to be disconnected and reattached to the tracker itself.
- Turn over your Fitbit Charge 3.
- Press down on the latch button next to the tracker. Look at the picture above for reference.
- Pull the band away from the tracker.
- Press down on the latch button next to the tracker on the opposite side.
-
Pull the band away from the tracker.
- Take the new band and slide the latch onto the tracker. You should hear a snap when it's locked in place.
- Repeat Step 6 for the other side of the band.
Now you know how to switch the band on your Fitbit Charge 3, and you can do it as often as you want. When you're working out you may want to keep the silicone band in place, but if you're out of the town, a nice leather band may be a better choice — just follow these steps every time you want to make the swap!
Our top equipment picks
Top tracker
Fitbit Charge 3
For pure fitness tracking prowess, the Fitbit Charge 3 is top dog.
Excellent heart rate monitoring, accurate activity tracking, smart notifications, and quick replies all combine with a great design to make the Fitbit Charge 3 a force to be reckoned within the realm of fitness trackers.
Additional Equipment
If you're looking for a replacement band there are a ton of options, but the Dsytom Fitbit Charge 3 leather band is a personal favorite of mine.
Dsytom Fitbit Charge 3 leather band ($10 at Amazon)
This Fitbit Charge 3 band replacement comes in colors like light blue, apricot, smoky gray, light brown, black, and brown, and will cost you around $10 — and that's a steal of a deal for a 100 percent genuine leather band with an 18-month warranty!.
