The Fitbit Charge 4 is a fantastic fitness tracker that can monitor your heart rate, track your steps, and show you how many calories you've burned. If you don't like the standard band that comes with the Fitbit Charge 4, there are a ton of options out there to get different bands, and swapping them out doesn't take to long. Here's how you can swap out the Fitbit Charge 4 band.
How to replace the Fitbit Charge 4 band
It's important to remember that a Fitbit Charge 4 band is in two parts, that both need to be disconnected and reattached to the tracker itself.
- Turn over your Fitbit Charge 4.
- Press down on the latch button next to the tracker. Look at the picture above for reference.
- Pull the band away from the tracker.
- Press down on the latch button next to the tracker on the opposite side.
Pull the band away from the tracker.
- Take the new band and slide the latch onto the tracker. You should hear a snap when it's locked in place.
- Repeat Step 6 for the other side of the band.
Now you know how to switch the band on your Fitbit Charge 3, and you can do it as often as you want. When you're working out, you may want to keep the silicone band in place, but if you're out of the town, a nice leather band may be a better choice — just follow these steps every time you want to make the swap!
