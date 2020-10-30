Halloween is super fun. Whether you plan on getting dressed up and going door-to-door to get candy, or you're staying in and handing out candy to folks, this year things will need to be a little different. Unfortunately, COVID-19 is still very prevalent in many communities and trick-or-treating will need to be done in a safe manner to help prevent the unnecessary spread of COVID-19.

Here are some tips that can help keep you and those around you safe while you still enjoy Halloween (and don't forget to add some spooky wallpapers to your iPhone or iPad while you're at it).

Tips for going trick-or-treating

If you want to go trick-or-treating — with your kids or by yourself — here are some tips on how to do it safely this year.

Wear a mask

According to the CDC, wearing a mask while trick-or-treating or handing out candy is a must. The same guidelines for masks must be followed and costume masks are not considered proper masks — likely because they are too thin.

Get yourself a proper cloth face mask and make it part of your costume! I mean, ninjas wear masks, right?

Avoid other trick-or-treaters

As always, distancing yourself from people you don't live with is important to make sure spread stays to a minimum. Don't jam your way through a crowd and make sure you and your kids are six feet away from other people as much as possible. If there's a line up at a house, just stay spaced out and wait for your turn.

Wash your hands

Wash your hands thoroughly before going out to trick-or-treat, and bring hand sanitizer with you. Sanitize your hands frequently, especially anytime your hands make contact with something or someone you don't live with.

Let your candy sit for 72 hours

While this isn't an official CDC recommendation, some jurisdictions are advising that you let your candy sit before opening it and eating it. This isn't an exact science, and different regions have different timelines, but 72 hours (3 days) seems to be roughly what lots of areas are suggesting.

If you have eager kids who want to eat candy right away when they get home, consider buying a small box of candy for them to have some treats that night.

Tips for handing out candy

If you're handing out candy this year instead of going door-to-door, there are some things you can do to stay safe this Halloween.

Wear a mask