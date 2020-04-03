Grab your iPhone or iPad and party with up to seven of your friends without having to have to leave your couch. Here's how to set up and get started on Housepaty for iOS.

Sometimes you just want to have a party, but getting together with your friends (especially right now) can be hard. Luckily, our phones can be excellent vehicles for socialization. Now you could jump on a FaceTime call and talk to your friends, but if you want to play games and have that party feel, Houseparty is an app that lets you do that.

Houseparty makes it possible for you and seven other friends to have a good time without leaving the house. You can play a few party games together, video chat, and just socialize whenever you want!

How to download Houseparty on iPhone and iPad

You can download Houseparty just like you would an app from the App Store.

Launch the App Store from your Home screen. Search for Houseparty. Tap Get or if you've downloaded it before the Cloud

Now the app will install on your iPhone or iPad, and you'll be ready to set up your account.

How to set up your Houseparty account on iPhone and iPad

Launch Houseparty form your Home screen. Tap Sign Up. Enter all your account information. This includes: Email

Name

Username

Password

Date of birth Enter your phone number. Tap Send SMS. Enter the confirmation code. Tap Next. Tap OK to allow Houseparty to access your contacts. Or, tap Don't Allow if you don't want to connect your phone contacts. Tap Next again. Tap Continue if you want to connect Facebook, or tap Cancel if you don't want Houseparty to connect to Facebook. Tap Continue as your name if you want to connect Facebook. This is optional. Tap next after you're done adding any friends you want/

How to add friends in Houseparty on iPhone and iPad

You have to have friends to chat with on Houseparty _ because what's a party without friends — so if you didn't add anyone through your phone contacts and Facebook, or if you just are trying to find someone, you can use there Houseparty username to find them.

Launch Houseparty from your Home screen. Tap the + in the top right of your screen. Enter the username of the person you want to add. Tap Add.

Now, they will receive a notification that you are trying to add them. Once they accept, you'll be ready to have a party with them.

How to start a party (video chat) in Houseparty on iPhone and iPad (#party)

Now that you are all set up you can start a video chat — called a party — with your friends!

Launch Houseparty from your Home screen. Tap the camera button at the top of your screen. Tap the waving hand next to the person you want to have a party with.

Any questions?

Let us know in the comments down below.