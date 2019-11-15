Whether you've recently got a new iPhone and are setting up your first iCloud account, or have had an iPhone for a while but never set up iCloud before, this is your guide for setting up and customizing iCloud on your iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

Want to know more about iCloud? Check out our ultimate guide!

How to set up iCloud

iCloud is available on the iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

How to set up iCloud on iPhone and iPad

When you upgrade your iOS operating system or start using an iPhone for the first time, you will be asked whether you want to use iCloud Drive to store your data. If you tap "Yes," you're all set. If you touched "No" during setup but have since decided you want to use iCloud Drive, you can still enable it manually.

Launch the Settings app from your Home screen. Tap your Apple ID banner. Tap iCloud. Toggle the iCloud Drive switch on. Log in with your iCloud account.

Repeat this process on all iOS devices you want to sync with iCloud.

How to set up iCloud on Mac

When you upgrade your Mac operating system or start using a Mac for the first time, you will be asked whether you want to use iCloud Drive to store your data. If you click "Yes," you are all set. If you clicked "No" during setup but have since decided you want to use iCloud Drive, you can still enable it manually.

Click on the Apple icon in the upper left corner of the screen. Click on System Preferences... from the drop-down menu. Click on Sign in at the top right. Enter your Apple ID and Password. Click Next. Choose Allow to allow Find My Mac in the popup. Confirm the checkboxes next to all the apps that use iCloud.

You should keep the checkboxes on each app; by doing so, your settings will carry across all your iCloud-enabled devices.

How to view your iCloud account information

You can check your contact information, password and security, registered devices, and iCloud payment setup on your iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

How to view your iCloud account information on iPhone and iPad