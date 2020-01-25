Apple Pay provides a convenient way to make purchases on iPhone and Apple Watch when out and about (or in the comfort of your home) without needing your physical debit or credit card. You can add as many virtual cards to your Apple Pay as necessary. The first card you add ends up as your default, but you can change that with ease.
How to change the default method on Apple Watch
To change the default Apple Pay payment method on Apple Watch:
- Open the Apple Watch app on your iPhone.
- Scroll down and tap Wallet & Apple Pay.
- Tap Default Card under Transaction Defaults.
Select your card.
How to change the default card on iPhone
For your convenience, here's how to change your default Apple Pay card on your iPhone (or iPad) also:
- Open the Settings app on your iPhone.
- Tap Wallet & Apple Pay.
- Tap Default Card under Transaction Defaults.
Select a new card to be your default.
You can also change your default payment method in the iOS Wallet.
- Open the Wallet app on your iPhone.
- Touch and hold a card until it hovers, then drag it to the front of the other cards.
A message on your phone will confirm the change.
Questions?
Do you have any more questions about Apple Watch? Be sure to take a look at our ultimate guide. If you have any other questions, let us know in the notes below.
January 2020: This is still the current method of changing your default Apple Pay payment card.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Vine is back, tell your friends and try not to drop your croissant
The long-awaited successor to Vine, Byte, is now available on iOS and Android!
Sonos CEO responds to backlash, will continue to update legacy products
Sonos recently announced that a bunch of its older products will no longer receive updates come May 2020. That ruffled a lot of feathers, and now Sonos’ CEO has issued another statement to set things straight.
Apple launches shiny new Jobs At Apple page
Apple has overhauled its Jobs At Apple page to give it a brand new, striking look complete with colorful Apple logos and new feature sections!
30 stylish Apple Watch bands that won't break the bank
Looking for a new Apple Watch band but have NO idea where to start? Here are 30 Amazon options to pick and choose from!