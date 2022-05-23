If you have the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, or even an Apple TV, you're going to need an Apple ID. With an Apple ID, you can sync your data across iCloud for contacts, calendars, email, reminders, and more; as well as download and purchase apps, games, music, movies, television shows, and other entertainment.

In short, an Apple ID is your gateway to getting the most out of the Apple ecosystem. In fact, you probably won't get very far without an Apple ID on your brand new Apple device, whether it's a new iPhone 13 or iPad Air.

Here's how to create a new Apple ID on iPhone and iPad.