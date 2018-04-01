How to set up mail, contacts, and calendars on iPhone and iPad

No matter if you use iCloud, Gmail, or another email, calendar, or contact service, it's pretty easy to set up these days on your iPhone or iPad. While the old "Mail, Contacts, & Calendars" section of Settings is gone, having been split up into separate sections, there's still only one place you need to go to set up your email, contact, and calendar accounts.

Here's how to setup email, contacts, and calendars on iPhone and iPad.

How to set up iCloud mail, contacts, and calendars on iPhone or iPad

If you're looking to set up an iCloud account on your iPhone or iPad, you'll want to follow the steps here (Don't worry, despite the title, there are steps here if you already have an Apple ID):

How to set up Google mail, calendars, and contacts on iPhone or iPad

Open Settings. Tap Accounts & Passwords. Tap Add Account. Tap Google. Enter your Google account credentials. Make sure the switches for mail, contacts, and calendars are in the 'on' or 'off' positions depending on where you want them. Tap Save.

How to set up Outlook.com mail, calendar, and contacts on iPhone or iPad

Open Settings. Tap Accounts & Passwords. Tap Add Account. Tap Outlook.com. Enter your Outlook.com account credentials. Tap Yes Make sure the switches for mail, contacts, and calendars are in the 'on' or 'off' positions depending on where you want them. Tap Save.

How to set up Exchange mail, calendar, and contacts on iPhone or iPad

Open Settings. Tap Accounts & Passwords. Tap Add Account. Tap Exchange. Enter your Exchange email address. Tap Next. Tap Configure Manually. Enter your Exchange account information if you elected to configure your account manually (you might need to get these from your IT administrator if you don't know them). Tap Next. Make sure the switches for mail, contacts, and calendars are in the 'on' or 'off' positions depending on where you want them. Tap Save.

How to set up IMAP/POP, CalDav, and CardDAV on iPhone or iPad

Open Settings. Tap Accounts & Passwords. Tap Add Account. Tap Other. Select the type of account you want to configure. Select Mail for an email account CalDAV for a calendar, and CardDAV for contacts. IMG Enter your account information. Tap Next. Tap Done.

Questions?

If you have any further questions about adding an email, contacts, and calendar accounts to an iOS device, let us know in the comments.