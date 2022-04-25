When Apple released iOS 14.5 and iPadOS 14.5, it included the ability to let you set a preferred music service with Siri. There was originally a misunderstanding on if this was a way to set a default app like you can with a web browser, but Apple clarified that is not the case.

There is no actual way to choose a specific music service for every occasion. Instead, this feature just uses Siri intelligence to learn your listening habits and give you better recommendations over time.

With this feature, Siri on your best iPhone will occasionally ask you what service you want to use. This allows Siri to learn your preferences for all audio content, rather than just music. For example, you'll be able to tell Siri to open podcasts specifically in the Podcasts app or a third-party app of your choice, like Overcast.

How to set a preferred music service with Siri on iPhone and iPad

Now, the feature has been included in iOS 15 and iPadOS 15. But remember, you need to be running at least iOS 14.5 or iPadOS 14.5 in order to set a preferred music service with Siri, so that's something to keep in mind if you're using an older device.

Access Siri by saying, "Hey, Siri" or hold down the side/power button. Ask Siri to play some music, like "Hey Siri, play The Beatles." Siri will bring up a list of all of the music apps that you have installed and ask you, "Which app do you want to listen to this on?" Select your preferred app from the list. If prompted to do so, confirm that Siri can access data from your chosen music app. Siri will now play the music in your chosen app of choice.

Want to set default apps?

So while this isn't the same as setting a default app for all music or podcasts, it's still a step in the right direction. Now when you ask Siri to play your music, she will learn which streaming service you prefer and stick with that for that specific audio type.

Of course, you can set default apps for your browser and mail app which can be super handy if you, like many people, don't Apple's own Mail app or Safari. Maybe one day we can change the default music player too.