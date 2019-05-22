While Apple provides you with the default Mail app on iPhone and iPad, it's pretty barebones in terms of features. Yes, you'll get the basics, but sometimes you just need more. Fortunately, the App Store is full of third-party email app options for you, so there's no shortage there. But how do you get these apps set up? We'll show you how for five popular options.

How to set up your email in Spark

Spark is one of our favorite email apps to use, and for good reason. It can detect different types of email in your inbox, so it splits them up accordingly (Personal, Notifications, and Newsletters) to be easier to manage. It works with Google, Exchange, Yahoo, iCloud, Outlook, Kerio Connect, and other IMAP email accounts. Getting it set up is easy, and you can have as many accounts as you want.

Launch the Spark app on your iPhone or iPad. If this is your first time using Spark, you'll see a Welcome Screen, where you can tap on Skip or Got It. Enter your email address into the text field. Check the box for the Privacy Policy. Tap on Next. Spark will then launch your provider's website to sign in, make sure to tap on the Continue button. Give Spark permission to access your account in the in-app browser. Going back to Spark, confirm with the Start using Spark button. The email that you've entered is now associated for syncing your Spark data (multiple accounts and saved preferences) across multiple devices on iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

The first email that you enter into Spark will be used to "log in" to Spark and sync your information across multiple devices that are also using Spark. But you can also add as many individual email accounts as needed underneath this primary one.

In Spark, tap on the side panel button in the top left corner of the Inbox view. Tap on the Settings button at the bottom of the side panel. Click on Mail Accounts. Select Add Account. Choose your provider. Follow the on-screen instructions for the provider you've chosen. Repeat steps 1-6 above for as many email accounts as you want to add in Spark.

How to setup your email in Airmail

Airmail is another popular option that is packed with a lot of useful features for power-users. It supports iCloud, Google, Exchange, Yahoo, Outlook, AOL, and generic IMAP and POP3 accounts.

Launch the Airmail app on your iPhone or iPad. Grant Airmail access to whichever bits of information you want it to be able to access (Contacts, use Siri, etc.). Choose the account that you want to add. Airmail will bring up the webpage for your selected provider so you can log in with your credentials. Grant Airmail access to your account by tapping the Allow button. Choose if you want to enable Push Notifications or Subscribe to Newsletter by tapping on the toggles. Click Continue. You'll be taken to the inbox of your email account.

Again, Airmail supports multiple accounts, and there is no limit to the number that you can have. Here's how to add more accounts in Airmail.

Tap on the hamburger button (three lines) in the top left corner of the Inbox view. Tap on Settings in the bottom left of the side menu. Select Add Account from the menu. Repeat steps 3-7 from the above section for all of your accounts.

How to set up your email in Microsoft Outlook

Microsoft Outlook is a great option that's geared more towards business email use. But don't be fooled by the branding—Outlook works with several different email services, including Hotmail, Outlook, Gmail, Live, MSN, Yahoo, and Microsoft.

Launch Outlook on your iPhone or iPad. Input your work or personal email address into the text input field. Outlook will launch the provider webpage for you to log in with your credentials. Tap on Allow to give Outlook permission to access your data. Outlook will then verify and add your account. After adding the first account, Outlook will ask you if you want to add another account, where you can choose between Maybe Later or Let's Do It!. If you choose Let's Do It!, just repeat steps 2-5 above.

You can always add more accounts later. Here's how to add another account (again, unlimited) later on.

In Outlook, tap on your account avatar in the top left corner, or just tap on the Inbox header. Tap on the gear icon in the bottom left of the side menu to access Settings. Select Add Account. Choose Add Email Account from the popup menu. Repeat steps 2-5 from above until you've added all of your accounts.

Outlook also lets you add a storage account. This means you can log in to your favorite third-party cloud storage solution (OneDrive, Dropbox, Box, or Google Drive) to send files directly in your emails.

How to set up your email in Edison Mail

Edison is a great option because one of the standout features is the ability to unsubscribe to annoying newsletter type emails with one tap. If you have an issue with overflowing mailboxes with junk mail, then try Edison!

Launch Edison Mail on your iPhone or iPad. Choose whether or not to receive notifications from the app on the first launch. Select your email account provider from the options presented on the screen. Edison launches the provider's webpage for you to log in with your credentials. Grant Edison permission to your account by tapping Allow. Once the first account is added, Edison gives you the option to add another account—choose either Maybe Later or Add Now! with a tap. If adding another account right away, just repeat steps 3-6 above.

Change your mind later? Don't worry, adding more accounts is easy.

In Edison Mail, make sure you're in the Inbox view. Tap on the menu button in the top left corner (three lines). Tap on Settings in the bottom left corner. Select Add Account in the Settings view. An easier way to add an account is to tap on the "+" button in the top right corner of the side menu, instead of Step 3. This takes you immediately to the Add Account options. Repeat steps 3-5 from the initial setup until you have all of your accounts in Edison.

How to set up your email in Newton Mail

The final option we have is Newton Mail. However, Newton is a subscription-based service, and it costs $50 a year. It costs money because it has amazingly powerful features like read receipts, send later, undo send, connects with many third-party apps and services, gives you a recap, snooze, and much more. Fortunately, you can try Newton out completely free for 14 days, no strings attached. Newton Mail also works with a variety of services, including Gmail, Exchange, Yahoo, Hotmail/Outlook, iCloud, Google Apps, Office 365, and IMAP accounts.

Launch Newton Mail on your iPhone or iPad. Select Start Free Trial. Choose your email provider. Newton Mail launches the provider's webpage so you can log in with your credentials. Make sure to tap on Allow to grant Newton access to your email account. This email account will now be your Newton Account, so create a password to be associated with it. Tap on Sign up to Newton. You'll be taken to your inbox, but Newton Mail will also let you know that your 14-day trial has started. Tap OK to confirm.

If you already had a Newton Account, then you just needed to log in after the first step.

While Newton doesn't give you the option after the initial setup to add more accounts, you can always add them later. The email that you used to create the Newton Account means that's what you sign in with to sync all of your email accounts in Newton across multiple iPhones and iPads.

To link more email accounts with your Newton Account, do the following:

In the inbox view, tap on the menu button in the top left corner. Tap on the Settings gear in the bottom right corner of the side menu. Select Email Accounts. Tap Add More. Choose the email provider you want to add. Newton directs you to the provider's webpage in the in-app browser for you to log in with your credentials. Confirm account access for Newton by tapping Allow. The email account is now linked to your Newton Account and added to Newton Mail. Repeat steps 1-7 above for as many accounts as you need.

Handle your email like a pro while on-the-go

Questions?

These are five of the most popular email apps on the App Store, and it's easy as pie to set up your email in them and get going. What are you using for your email? Need more help with these apps? Let us know in the comments!

