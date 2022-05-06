You've been able to share and collaborate on iWork documents for a while, but iPhones, iPads, and Macs can share and collaborate on documents in real time, directly through iCloud Drive. Here's how it works.
Note: iCloud Drive is found inside the Files app on iPhone and iPad.
How to share a document for collaboration in iCloud Drive
You can share a document with someone else that also uses iCloud and the same app on an iPhone or any Apple device. You can also invite someone to collaborate on those documents without having to open the original app directly.
How to share a document for collaboration on iPhone or iPad
- Launch the Files app on your iPhone or iPad.
- Tap iCloud Drive.
Tap the folder for which you would like to select the document.
- Tap Select in the upper right corner.
- Tap a document on which you would like to collaborate.
Tap the Share icon.
- Tap Share File in the Share Sheet.
- Select how you would like to invite others to collaborate.
- Enter a contact.
Tap Send to send the invitation.
How to share a document for collaboration on Mac
- Launch a Finder window on your Mac.
- Select iCloud Drive from your sidebar.
- Open the folder that contains the document you want to collaborate on.
Right or Control + click on a document on which you want to collaborate.
- Click on Share from the drop down menu.
Click on Share file.
- Select how you would like to invite others to collaborate.
- Enter a contact.
Tap Send to send the invitation.
How to adjust permissions for a document in iCloud Drive
You may want to allow some people to make changes to a document, while only allowing others to view the document. You can adjust your permissions per person or for everyone.
How to adjust permissions for a document on your iPhone and iPad
- Launch the Files app on your iPhone or iPad.
- Tap iCloud Drive.
Tap the folder containing the desired document.
- Tap Select in the upper right corner.
- Tap the document for which you would like to adjust permissions.
Tap the Share icon.
- Tap Manage Shared File in the Share Sheet.
- Tap Share Options to change the permissions for everyone
- Tap a contact to change the share permission for an individual.
Tap the permission settings.
How to adjust permissions for a document on your Mac
- Launch a Finder window on your Mac.
- Select iCloud Drive from your sidebar.
- Open the folder that contains the document you want to select.
Right- or Control-click on the document for which you want to change permissions.
- Click on Share from the drop down menu.
Click on Manage Shared File.
- Click on Share Options to change the permissions for everyone
- Select a contact and click on the More icon to change the share permission for an individual. It looks like three white dots.
Select the permission settings.
How to remove someone from collaborating in a document in iCloud Drive
If you no longer wish to collaborate with someone on a document, you don't have to open the original app to un-invite collaborators. In iOS 11 and later, you can do so right from iCloud Drive.
How to remove someone from collaborating in a document on iPhone and iPad
- Launch the Files app on your iPhone or iPad.
- Tap iCloud Drive.
Tap the folder that contains the document you'd like to modify.
- Tap Select in the upper right corner.
- Tap the document you no longer wish to collaborate on.
Tap the Share icon.
- Tap Manage Shared File in the Share Sheet.
- Tap the contact you wish to remove from collaboration.
- Tap Remove Access.
Tap OK.
If you are collaborating on a document with multiple people and would like to remove access for everyone, you can tap Stop Sharing at the bottom of the invite list.
How to remove someone from collaborating in a document on your Mac
- Launch a Finder window on your Mac.
- Select iCloud Drive from your sidebar.
- Open the folder that contains the document you want to modify.
Right- or Control-click on the document on which you no longer wish to collaborate.
- Click on Share from the drop down menu.
Click on Manage Shared File.
- Select the contact you wish to remove from collaboration.
- Click on the More button next to the contact. It looks like three white dots.
- Click on Remove Access.
Click on Done.
To share or not to share
iCloud Drive is the simplest, most convenient way to share files and keep them updated among family and friends. They will always stay up to date on the cloud, so everyone sees the latest version. This works for any type of document, file, or image on iCloud Drive.
Updated May 2022: Updated steps for the latest version of iOS and macOS.
Apple slashes trade-in values by up to 42% for Macs, iPads, Apple Watch
This week Apple has cut the trade-in value of some of its most popular products including the Mac, iPad, and Apple Watch.
Nintendo Switch Sports has got people breaking out the TV memes again
Nintendo Switch Sports is making its rounds on the internet, and as with anything new, there's sure to be memes.
Review: Charge everyone's iPhone, iPad, Nintendo Switch console, and more
These days, we all need to charge our various devices at some point in the day. If you want to make it easier for everyone in your household, the Alxum 7 Port Charging Station can help charge multiple devices at once.
Stay fit at home with these Nintendo Switch workout games
The portability of the Nintendo Switch makes it a great way to stay fit, even if you're on the go. Check out these best workout games for the Nintendo Switch and keep up with your fitness.