The Sonos Move is the first Sonos speaker that you can use outside of the Wi-Fi network that it's paired with. How is that possible? Because this Sonos speaker features Bluetooth. This is the first Sonos speaker to feature two different modes. You can use it on Wi-Fi like any other Sonos speaker or you can turn on Bluetooth. Lets explore how to switch between Wi-Fi and Bluetooth mode on the Sonos Move.

How to Switch Between Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Mode

Before pairing your Sonos Move in Bluetooth mode for the first time, it must be set up in Wi-Fi mode. If you are setting it up for the first time with Bluetooth mode, follow these steps.

Press and hold the mode button on the back of the Sonos Move, between the power and the join button. Move will chime and the LED will turn blue. On the device you want to pair, go to Bluetooth and search for Move. Select it, and the blue LED will be solid. You will hear a chime when pairing is complete. The next time you press the mode button, your device will automatically connect.

If you want to switch back to Wi-Fi, provided you are on your network, simply press the mode button. It will connect you right back to your network.

Easy Listening

Like other Sonos speakers, the Move is great to use and sounds fantastic on your Wi-Fi network. You can access your music and content from various different services, including Apple Music. However, using it on the go is what makes it unique and if you follow the steps to switch from Wi-Fi to Bluetooth you will enjoy your speaker on the go.

Once you master the steps above it will be easy to take your speaker with you to the pool, the beach or a party. With 11 hour battery life you will be able to enjoy your tunes all day while out of the house.