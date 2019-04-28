To stay on top of your health game, it makes sense to sync your two favorite fitness devices. For awhile, users have been requesting a sync feature between Fitbit and Apple Health. Unfortunately, Fitbit still doesn't have plans to implement a convenient sync feature between the two. While downloading a third-party app another may not be your first choice, it does solve the problem. Here's how to do it.

How to sync Fitbit data to Apple Health using Sync Solver

Once you've downloaded the Sync Solver for Fitbit app, open it and press Sync Now. Next, your Apple Health app will open. You can choose to turn on all the categories or only the ones you're interested in syncing. You'll be prompted to log in to your Fitbit account and asked for permission to your data, press Allow. After granting permission, open Sync Solver so it can begin syncing. It might take some time, so be patient. Upon completion, check your data on Apple Health to confirm the sync was successful.

Your work is pretty much done after that. Sync Solver uses Apple's background sync feature. The app will automatically sync data from your Fitbit throughout the day. You can always open the app and sync manually, too. Not everyone loves third-party apps, but it's the best solution available until Fitbit and Apple Health decide to make things easier.

When it comes to choosing an app for syncing Fitbit data to Apple Health, Sync Solver is a popular favorite among Fitbit community members and we have to agree.