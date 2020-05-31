You might know how to send an email in the Mail app for iPhone and iPad, but do you know how to send photos and other attachments? Don't worry, we've got you covered!

How to insert a photo or video into an email in the Mail app for iPhone and iPad

Launch the Mail app from your iPhone or iPad's Home screen or app drawer. Tap on the Compose button in the bottom right corner. Type in the sender info, subject, and body fields just as you would for a normal email. Tap in body. A menu will appear. Choose the Photo icon. Select the photo or video you'd like to insert. You'll see a preview of the image. Tap the Send button in the upper right corner once you've finished writing your email.

How to add an attachment in the Mail app for iPhone and iPad

Launch the Mail app from your iPhone or iPad's Home screen or app drawer. Tap on the Compose button in the bottom right corner. Tap and type in the sender info, subject, and body fields just as you would for a normal email. Tap in the body. A menu will appear. Choose the Attachment icon. Select the file you wish to send. You'll see a preview of the image. Tap the Send button in the upper right corner once you've finished writing your email.

Any questions?

Let us know below.