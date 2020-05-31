iPhone showing email appSource: Mockuuups Studio

You might know how to send an email in the Mail app for iPhone and iPad, but do you know how to send photos and other attachments? Don't worry, we've got you covered!

How to insert a photo or video into an email in the Mail app for iPhone and iPad

  1. Launch the Mail app from your iPhone or iPad's Home screen or app drawer.
  2. Tap on the Compose button in the bottom right corner.

  3. Type in the sender info, subject, and body fields just as you would for a normal email.

    To create a new email, launch the Mail app on your device, then tap the Compose button at the bottom right. Then add the sender info, subject, and body.Source: iMore

  4. Tap in body. A menu will appear.
  5. Choose the Photo icon.
  6. Select the photo or video you'd like to insert. You'll see a preview of the image.

  7. Tap the Send button in the upper right corner once you've finished writing your email.

    To insert a photo or video into your email. tap in the body of the email. choose the photo icon, then select your content. Tap the Send button. Source: iMore

How to add an attachment in the Mail app for iPhone and iPad

  1. Launch the Mail app from your iPhone or iPad's Home screen or app drawer.
  2. Tap on the Compose button in the bottom right corner.

  3. Tap and type in the sender info, subject, and body fields just as you would for a normal email.

    To create a new email, launch the Mail app on your device, then tap the Compose button at the bottom right. Then add the sender info, subject, and body.Source: iMore

  4. Tap in the body. A menu will appear.
  5. Choose the Attachment icon.
  6. Select the file you wish to send. You'll see a preview of the image.

  7. Tap the Send button in the upper right corner once you've finished writing your email.

    To send an attachment with your email, tap on the body of the email, choose the attachment icon. Next, select the file you wish to send. Tap the send buttonSource: iMore

