If you want to protect your games, purchase info, and screenshot hoards more securely, then you'll want to set up two-step authentication on your Nintendo Switch. If you opt-in, you'll now be asked for a special code (generated using Google Authenticator) as well as your usual password when logging into your account. You'll need to get the Google Authenticator app if you haven't already, but it's free to download on the App Store so that should be relatively painless.

How to set up two-step verification on your Nintendo account

Here's how to enable two-step verification for your Nintendo account (taken directly from Nintendo's support page):

Go to the Nintendo Accounts page. Enter your account information. Select log in. Select Sign-in and security settings. Click Edit under 2-Step Verification. Click 2-Step Verification setup. Click Submit to have a verification code sent to the e-mail address on file. Enter the verification code from the e-mail. Click on Submit" Install the Google Authenticator app on your iOS or Android smart device. Once the app is open, tap the plus button. Select Scan a barcode. Scan the barcode that's showing up on your Nintendo account page. A 6-digit verification code will appear on your smart device. Enter the verification code into the field under step 3 on the Nintendo Account screen. Then select Submit. A list of backup codes will appear. Click Copy to copy all the codes, then paste them somewhere safe. (A backup code will be required for log-in if you don't have access to the Google Authenticator app. MAKE SURE TO KEEP THESE SOMEWHERE SAFE. You can use these, one time each, if you do not have access to the Google Authenticator app.) Click I have saved the backup codes. Click OK.

How to remove two-step verification from your Nintendo account

If you need to remove 2-step verification from your Nintendo account for some reason, here's what you'll need to do.

Go to the Nintendo Accounts page. Enter your account information. Select log in. Select Sign-in and security settings. Select Edit under 2-Step Verification settings. Select Delete settings. Enter your password. Select OK. Select Remove.

It's always a good idea to set up two-step verification whenever money or personal information is involved. Whether you're purchasing items on Fortnite or buying new games, you're definitely going to want to put an added measure of security on your Nintendo account. Have fun out there and stay safe.

