Your FaceTime caller ID is what recipients will see when they receive a FaceTime call from you, so it's important you pick the right one. That way, no matter which Apple device you're using to make a FaceTime call, no one will ever be confused about who's trying to contact them.

If you want to stay in touch with friends and family members, especially those that may live far away, FaceTime is an essential tool in your iPhone arsenal. In order to use it, though, FaceTime needs to be set up with your phone number or email address as your caller ID.

How to set or change caller ID for FaceTime

If you have multiple numbers or email addresses set up for FaceTime, you can choose which one shows up when you call your friends, family, or associates. That way, they always see the same contact for you, and always know you are you.

Launch the Settings app from the Home screen of your iPhone, iPod touch, or iPad. Tap on FaceTime. Under "Caller ID," tap the phone number or email address you'd like to use as your FaceTime caller ID. The checkmark shows the currently selected email address or phone number.

That's it! Your caller ID is now set to your preferred email address or phone number. Repeat the above steps if you decide to change your FaceTime caller ID at a later date.

How to change phone numbers and email addresses FaceTime calls can reach you at

As well as choosing your FaceTime caller ID for outgoing calls, you can also change which phone numbers and email addresses can be used to reach you via FaceTime. Here's how.

Launch the Settings app from the Home screen of your iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch. Scroll down and tap FaceTime. Under "You can be reached by FaceTime at," tap on the checkmark to the left of any number or email address you want to turn off (prevent from receiving FaceTime calls on that device).

To re-enable any numbers or email addresses, simply tap it to add the checkmark back and re-enable it for incoming FaceTime calls.

Enjoy some face time

FaceTime is one of the best iPhone apps there is, allowing you to keep in touch with friends and family with ease. It's especially handy for getting some much-needed face time with loved ones who live far away as you can still feel connected even while living apart. Plus, you can speak to them for free and avoid potentially expensive international call rates.

Now that you've got your FaceTime caller ID settings squared away, you're ready to get calling.