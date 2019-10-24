Our devices come with us everywhere — don't they deserve a name to call their own? Whether you like creative naming or you just want a unique moniker for your iPhone, iPad, or Apple Watch, here's how to do it.
Fun fact: You can use emoji to name your devices. Do with this information as you please.
How to rename your iPhone or iPad
- Open the Settings app.
- Go to General > About.
- Tap on Name.
Enter the name you'd like to use for your iPhone or iPad.
How to rename your Apple Watch
- Open the Watch app on your watch's paired iPhone.
- Go to General > About.
- Tap on Name.
Enter the name you'd like to use for your Apple Watch.
Questions?
Let us know in the comments if you have any questions about renaming your Apple devices.
