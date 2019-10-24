Our devices come with us everywhere — don't they deserve a name to call their own? Whether you like creative naming or you just want a unique moniker for your iPhone, iPad, or Apple Watch, here's how to do it.

How to rename your iPhone or iPad

Open the Settings app. Go to General > About. Tap on Name. Enter the name you'd like to use for your iPhone or iPad.

How to rename your Apple Watch

Open the Watch app on your watch's paired iPhone. Go to General > About. Tap on Name. Enter the name you'd like to use for your Apple Watch.

