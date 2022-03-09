The Apple Watch is excellent for quick responses, but if you find yourself needing to chat at more length, your iPhone is here at the rescue. Whether you're talking on an iPhone or chatting through Messages or email, here's how to quickly transfer Apple Watch to iPhone communication. Use these directions on watchOS 8 .

Tap on the Handoff option; it appears as a banner beneath the apps.

If you've already answered the call on your Apple Watch, you can transfer it to your iPhone in one of two ways: - If your iPhone is locked, tap on the phone icon at the top left corner of the screen. - If your iPhone is unlocked, tap the time at the top of the screen.

Whether you're talking on the phone or having a conversation through Messages or email, you can quickly move your conversation from Apple Watch to your iPhone.

Ready to upgrade?

Be sure to check out our best Apple Watch of the year if you're looking to make a new purchase. There are various Apple Watches at different price points.