Nintendo recently released update 10.0.0 for the Switch console, which allows players to transfer data between internal storage and micro SD card easily. It is such a big deal now because if players wanted to do this, they had to redownload the data onto their gaming systems. Whether you're using the Switch or the Switch Lite, here's how to transfer save data between microSD cards and the Nintendo Switch's internal storage.

How to transfer save data between micro SD card and internal storage

Select System Settings from the main Switch menu. Scroll down to Data Management. Select Move Data Between System / microSD Card. You now have two options. To move save data to the microSD card select Move to microSD Card. If you want to move save data from the micro SD card to internal memory, select Move to System Memory. Select the game data you want to transfer. Now select Move Data. Select Move.

That's all there is to it. Now you can transfer your save data between your micro SD card and your internal storage. This is a beneficial thing to do if you run out of space on either the Switch console's internal storage or if you want to use a new micro SD card.

Just keep in mind that certain games' save data cannot be transferred, so this won't work for every game you have, but it will work for most of them.

Additional Equipment

Whether you own the Nintendo Switch or the Switch Lite, I've found that these three accessories are some of the best ones for these gaming systems.

Pro Controller ($70 at Best Buy) This controller feels great in your hands and is much larger than the Joy-Cons. It also supports amiibo scanning, motion controls, and rumble. Hori Compact Playstand ($13 at Amazon) This is the perfect stand for when you want to play in tabletop mode. It raises the screen a few inches and offers three different viewing angles. 128GB micoSD Card ($26 at Amazon) If you've played or plan on playing several different Switch games, you're going to want to invest in this micro SD card. It gives you 128GB, which is plenty of room for plenty of save data, screenshots, and downloads.