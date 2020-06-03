The death of George Floyd by the hands of a police officer in Minnesota has caused countless protests around the world. If you've chosen to participate in one of the many demonstrations, it's essential to protect yourself and others from further injustice. To do so, consider installing and using the Mobile Justice app from the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU).

Available separately for 17 states and the District of Columbia, the Mobile Justice app is designed to put a check on law enforcement misconduct by making it simple for you to record events as they happen, then sending them to the ACLU for further action. The app also includes access to the ACLU's full library of "Know Your Rights" materials. That way, you can know what to do (lawfully) when encountering or witnessing an incident with law enforcement.

The app's other features include the ability to receive location alerts from other users, so you know when something is happening nearby. You can also use the app to find current information on local and statewide actions and events hosted by the organization.