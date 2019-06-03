How to use AssistiveTouch on iPhone and iPad

AssistiveTouch is an accessibility feature that can help people with motor skill impairments get the most out of their iPhone or iPad. With AssistiveTouch enabled, you'll be able to perform actions like pinching to zoom or 3D Touch with just a tap instead.

Here's how to enable Assistive Touch and use it!

How to enable AssistiveTouch

Launch Settings from your Home screen. Tap General. Tap Accessibility. Tap AssistiveTouch. Tap the switch next to AssistiveTouch to enable it.

A dark square with a white circle will appear on your screen. This is your shortcut to the AssistiveTouch menu and it'll appear on every screen. You can tap on it to open the AssistiveTouch menu or drag it around the screen and out of the way if you're trying to do something.

You can also use Siri to activate AssistiveTouch.

How to use AssistiveTouch

Tap the AssistiveTouch shortcut on any screen. Tap an option: Notification Center : Brings up Notification Center so you don't have to swipe down from the top.

: Brings up Notification Center so you don't have to swipe down from the top. Device : Allows you to perform various functions, like locking the screen, changing the volume, rotating the screen, and more

: Allows you to perform various functions, like locking the screen, changing the volume, rotating the screen, and more Control Center : Brings up Control Center instead of having to swipe up from the bottom

: Brings up Control Center instead of having to swipe up from the bottom Home : Brings you to the Home screen without having to press the Home button

: Brings you to the Home screen without having to press the Home button Siri : Activates Siri

: Activates Siri Custom: Allows you to perform and add custom gestures, like zooming

Note: These are the default buttons, but they can be

How to add custom gestures to AssistiveTouch

Launch Settings from your Home screen. Tap General. Tap Accessibility. Tap AssistiveTouch. Tap Create New Gesture… Tap or swipe to create a new gesture. A series of taps or swipe will be combined into one multi-touch gesture. Tap Stop in the bottom right corner when you've finished your gesture. Tap Play to preview your gesture, Record to re-record it, or Save in the top right corner to save it. Type in a name for your gesture. Tap Save.

Your custom gesture will now be available to you under Custom in the AssistiveTouch menu. You can also add custom gestures by tapping Custom in the AssistiveTouch menu and tapping one of the add buttons.

How to customize the Top Level menu for AssistiveTouch

Launch Settings from your Home screen. Tap General. Tap Accessibility. Tap AssistiveTouch. Tap Customize Top Level Menu… Tap one of the add buttons or tap an existing icon. Tap a function or action. Tap Done in the top right corner. Tap the plus and minus buttons on the bottom right to add or subtract buttons. You can have as many as eight icons and as few as one.

These icons will be the first ones you see when you activate the AssistiveTouch menu.

If you don't like the layout you've created, you can just tap Reset… at the bottom of the screen.

How to use Custom Actions

Custom Actions allow you to interact directly with the AssistiveTouch icon without actually opening the menu.

Launch Settings from your Home screen. Tap General. Tap Accessibility. Tap AssistiveTouch. Tap Single-Tap, Double-Tap, or Long Press to customize each action. Tap on the Option you would like action to have.

You can choose from options like none, open menu, home, notifications, Siri, control center, lock screen, volume up, volume down, mute, accessibility shortcut, shake, app switcher, screenshot, lock rotation, pinch, double tap, SOS, analytics, reachability, restate, and speak screen.

