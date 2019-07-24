How to use the Camera app on Apple Watch

No, your Apple Watch doesn't have a camera. But you can still use your wearable device as a remote to take the perfect shot with your iPhone. With the built-in Camera app on Apple Watch, you can position your iPhone for a photo and then snap an image from a distance. You can also use the wearable device to view the iPhone camera image and ultimately take the photo. The official Camera app for watchOS also works as a shutter timer.

Using the Camera app on Apple Watch

To act as a remote, your Apple Watch must be within normal Bluetooth range of your iPhone, or about 33 feet. This distance should give you plenty of flexibilty when taking a shot.

Say Take a Picture near your Apple Watch or start the Camera app or Tap the Digital Crown on your wearable device, then Select the Camera app. Position your iPhone to frame your shot using your Apple Watch as a viewfinder. Tap the key area of the shot in the preview on your Apple Watch to adjust exposure. Tap the Shutter button to take the shot. To take a Live Photo, press firmly on the Apple Watch display. Tap Live.

Photos are viewable on Apple Watch and in the Photos app on your iPhone.

Making adjustments on the Apple Watch Camera app

There are a settings you can change on the fly when using the Camera app on Apple Watch, including the ability to change between the front- and rear-facing camera on your Apple Watch and choosing a different camera mode.

To change the camera you use:

Start the Camera app on Apple Watch. Tap firmly on the display. Select Flip to change the camera. Tap the Shutter button to take the shot.

To change the camera mode to use:

Adjusting the camera mode requires making the change on the Camera app on iPhone.

Tap on the Camera app on your iPhone. Swipe to choose Time-Lapse, Slo-Mo, Video, Portrait, or Square.

Take your photo(s) like you normal would, either through the Camera app on Apple Watch or iPhone.

Changing Control flash, shutter timer, and HDR with Apple Watch

You can also adjust the flash, shutter timer, and HDR using the Camera app on your wearable device.

Adjust flash:

Start the Camera app on Apple Watch. Tap firmly on the display. Select Flash. Choose from Auto, On, and Off.

Using the shutter timer:

Start the Camera app on Apple Watch. Tap the Timer button on the bottom right.

Beeps accompanying a countdown, a tap, and flashes from your iPhone let you know when to expect the shot.

Using HDR:

Start the Camera app on Apple Watch. Tap firmly on the display. Select HDR. Choose from Auto, On, and Off.

