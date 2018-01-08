How do you emoji recommendations, emoji reactions, and emojifications? It's all in the Messages app! {.intro}

Messages in iOS 11 makes using emoji easier than ever. If that doesn't sound important to you, then you haven't seen the kind of cheers emoji get on stage or the amount of interest they generate on social. They're a big, smiley, thumbs-up deal!

If you're looking to spice up your messages to your friends and family, you can litter them with emoji all you want! Here's how you do it!

How do you get emoji recommendations in iMessage?

Apple's predictive QuickType keyboard can suggest emoji as well as, you know, regular words. The predictive keyboard has to be turned on in Settings, and can't be hidden.

Start typing in the iMessage text field. Tap any emoji predictions that show up in the prediction bar. If multiple predictions show up, tap the one you prefer. Tap the Send button. (Looks like an upward arrow)

Emoji predictions will show up whenever you type something that has a corresponding emoji. For example, "I'm happy" will predict "I'm [smiley face]". "My car" will suggest the "[car]" emoji.

Pro tip: If you don't want the emoji to take the place of the word, but rather appear beside it, put a space between the word before you tap your desired emoji.

How do you emojify an iMessage?