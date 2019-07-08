Whether you're trying to get pregnant, trying not to get pregnant, or just want to know when to expect your next period, the Fitbit Versa Lite can help. You can use it to track your cycle, log your periods, record details, and analyze trends.

Tracking every moment

The Fitbit Versa Lite is a smartwatch that tracks exercise, steps, calories burned, sleep, heart rate, and more — like menstrual and fertility cycle tracking. It lets you get notifications from your connected smartphone for calls, texts, and app alerts.

It's water-resistant to 50 meters so you can wear it in the pool, ocean, or shower. You can deck it out with apps and watch faces for a more personalized experience. Since it's intended to be work around the clock, you don't need to charge it daily. The battery can last over four days.

When you purchase a Versa Fitbit Lite, you'll need to download the Fitbit app. This is what allows you to track your cycles.

How to set up female health tracking

Download the Fitbit app. Add the female health tile to your dashboard in the Fitbit app. From the dashboard in the Fitbit app, tap the female health tile. Follow the on-screen instructions to set up female health tracking. Figure out the approximat date your last period started. If you need to edit your average period and cycle lengths, tap the + or - icon to add or subtract days. If you'd like a notification to let you know when your period is expected to start, be sure to turn on notifications.

Once you're set-up, you can make any adjustments you need to from the female health tile. As always, talk to your doctor about anything related to birth control, fertility, or any issues you may be experiencing.

Track your cycles from your wrist