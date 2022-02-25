Have you ever come across a time when you have to hand off your device to someone else so that they could use it? Yes, we all have been in that situation, but there's also the possibility of them poking around in other apps, which could contain sensitive information or things you don't want others to see. Whether you're using your most powerful iPad at work and need to use it to display info to others, or you let your child use your iPhone to watch a video, you can lock the device to just that particular app with an Accessibility feature called Guided Access.

Guided Access is originally an Accessibility feature, but it has proven itself to be a useful tool for anyone who doesn't want others to snoop around on their best iPhone or favorite iPad. By locking the device to a single app, no one besides you can exit out of it, because you can even use Touch ID or Face ID for security, as well as a specific six-digit passcode for Guided Access.

Whether it's a writing app, drawing app, music app, math app, or a story, video, or reading app, iPhone's Guided Access feature helps make sure that all attention remains only on that app. It also prevents you from accidentally exiting to the Home screen or another app when you don't mean to. Think of it as a kind of "guest mode," because you can let someone else use an app like Safari without worrying about them going through your other apps or messages.