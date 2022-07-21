How to use the hidden web browser on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite

While the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch OLED, and the Switch Lite are fantastic devices, there are a few small complaints, especially when it comes to the lack of applications. At first look, it might seem like these devices don't have a web browser built-in. But the good news is that you actually can use a web browser on your Switch, and you don't have to do anything as warranty-breaking as hacking your gaming system.

If you want to surf the net on your Switch, Switch OLED, or Switch Lite, here's how to do it.

WARNING: Accessing the hidden web browser on Switch, Switch OLED, or the Switch Lite in this unofficial way runs the risk of having your personal information tracked and stolen. As this is not a secure web browsing method, please don't use it without considering the risks.

Change your primary DNS

To access a web browser, you'll first need to change your primary DNS. Here's how to do that.

From the dashboard of your Nintendo Switch, scroll over to System Settings. Select Internet.

How to use hidden web browser on Nintendo Switch (Image credit: iMore)

3. Select Internet Settings.

4. Choose the Wi-Fi connection that you are currently connected to

How to use hidden web browser on Nintendo Switch (Image credit: iMore)

5. On the settings page for your network, select Change Settings.

6. Scroll down and select DNS Settings.

How to use hidden web browser on Nintendo Switch (Image credit: iMore)

7. Change the DNS setting from Automatic to Manual.

8. Select your Primary DNS and set it as 045.055.142.122 and save.

How to use hidden web browser on Nintendo Switch (Image credit: iMore)

9. A screen will pop up, saying, "Settings have been saved." Click OK.

10. You will now see the previous screen. Click on Connect to This Network. Your Switch will now attempt to connect to the network

How to use hidden web browser on Nintendo Switch (Image credit: iMore)

11. You will see a prompt that says "Registration is required to use this network." Select Next.

12. You will now see the SwitchBru DNS page. All you have to do is click the button that reads Continue to Google.

How to use hidden web browser on Nintendo Switch (Image credit: iMore)

13. The Google search bar will appear. Now you can browse the internet!

How to use the hidden browser on switch ad switch lite: Google browse the internet (Image credit: iMore)

You now have access to the hidden web browser on Switch. Once you are done using the browser, all you have to do is go back and set your network DNS from Manual back to Automatic. If you want help with changing back to Automatic, follow the steps below.

Done browsing? Set DNS back to Automatic

Make sure to return your network DNS back to Automatic when you're done using the browser. Here's how to do that.

From the Home Menu, click on System Settings. Click on Internet.

How to use hidden web browser on Nintendo Switch (Image credit: iMore)

3. Click on Internet Settings.

4. Once the page loads, choose the Wi-Fi connection that you are currently connected to.

How to use hidden web browser on Nintendo Switch (Image credit: iMore)

5. Select Change Settings.

6. Scroll down and select DNS Settings.

How to use hidden web browser on Nintendo Switch (Image credit: iMore)

7. Change the DNS Setting from Manual to Automatic.

8. To exit back to the main menu, simply press the Home button on your Switch.

How to use hidden web browser on Nintendo Switch (Image credit: iMore)

I have used this method to get on the hidden web browser on Switch more than a few times. While it's not perfect, it is effective, and I am grateful to have a workaround to Nintendo's oversight. Just remember that this unofficial way of surfing the web can leave you open to several risks.

