The Fitbit Charge 2 was a well-received device that garnered a lot of praise from both the tech and fitness communities alike, but it was lacking a few important features. Thankfully the Charge 3 has rectified a lot of its older brother's misgivings and has proven itself to be a strong contender in the fitness tracking space. One of the best features about it is the ability to track your workouts in multiple ways, including Interval Tracking. In this guide, we'll show you how to turn on the interval and even change the interval settings if you want to.
How to do the thing
- Swipe over on your Charge 3 until you get to "Interval Workout".
- Tap to begin the interval workout.
- As you exercise, the tracker will alert you when it's time to switch from movement to rest and vice versa.
- On the Charge 3, the default interval workout consists of a 30-second movement period and a 10-second rest period that is repeated 14 times for a total workout time of 9:20.
Now get going! No matter what your activity, the Charge 3 will track your workout and keep your interval time going for you.
How to change the settings for the interval timer
- Open the Fitbit app on your smartphone.
- Go to your account settings by tapping on the account icon in the top right corner.
- Select your device by clicking its image.
- Tap Exercise Shortcuts.
- Tap Interval Workout.
- From here you can change the movement time, rest time, and the number of repetitions.
- Be sure to sync your new settings back to your Charge 3.
That's it! Now that you've changed the settings you can pump out even more reps during your session.
It's no secret that Fitbit is considered by many to be the King of Fitness Wearables. Fitbit was one of the first to pioneer the product category and it has consistently built quality devices with great features to help keep us all in better health. The Charge 3 is the best they have to offer. The design is much improved over its predecessors and it brings new functionality to the table that has been sorely lacking including sleep tracking, waterproofing, workout tracking, and much more.
