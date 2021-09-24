For the iPhone 13 cycle, Apple has once again pushed the camera set on its Pro lineup to fun, new levels. Of the latest features, Macro mode is sure to become an instant hit on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, two of the best iPhones on the market.
Here's a first look at the new camera tool and one of the early criticisms about it.
What is the Macro mode?
The Macro mode uses the iPhone 13 Pro's Ultra-Wide camera and autofocus system to focus at just 2 cm. As Apple explains, you can "capture a caterpillar's fuzz. Magnify a dewdrop. The beauty of tiny awaits."
Although the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini also have Ultra Wide cameras, they don't support Macro mode.
How Macro mode works
Using Macro mode on the iPhone 13 series is a simple process that happens automatically, like all things Apple. In fact, there are no extra taps necessary to get it to work. If you're on the regular 1x Wide camera, just bring your device closer to the subject and it'll activate automatically. The autofocus used for Macro mode is done through the Ultra Wide lens, but it still retains the crop of the 1x Wide lens. The macro mode works for distances from 2 cm or 0.78-inches with photos and video. To take the best shots, be sure to have a lot of light.
Here's how Apple explains Macro mode:
Examples
Here are three examples from Apple showing Macro mode in action; we'll add some of our own later:
The details are incredible, no?
Not everyone is happy
Some of the early iPhone 13 Pro reviewers have dinged Apple for some aspects of the autofocus system as it related to Macro mode. When an object or subject comes within 5.5-inches of the rear camera, the system automatically shifts from the device's Wide lens to the Ultra Wide lens. Apple says the automatic camera shifting on the iPhone 13 Pro series was designed the capture better close-up details for all three cameras.
However, not everyone is thrilled, including Input's Raymond Wong, who explains:
Because the framing automatically changes from what you — the person taking the shot or recording the video — might intend to capture. I welcome greater detail for close-ups, and it's clever that Apple is using the ultrawide to augment the 1x wide and 3x telephoto at short distances, but the transitioning of cameras is disorienting. Apple makes no mention of this camera switching/augmenting on its iPhone 13 Pro website. I get that it's supposed to be one of those "it just works" features. At least that was Apple's intention I'm told, but it just doesn't.
The automatic camera switching occurs for photo-taking and videos. In this example from Wong, you can see how disruptive the automatic changing of the frame can be:
Here's an example of the automatic switch appearing when taking video:
Help is on the way
Thanks to Wong's prodding, it will soon be possible to disable automatic switching.
According to Apple, "A new setting will be added in a software update this fall to turn off automatic camera switching when shooting at close distances for macro photography and video."
YouTuber Marques Brownlee is another reviewer that was unimpressed with the iPhone 13 Pro's automatic camera switching feature. He's also thrilled, however, by Apple's decision to add turn-off abilities later this year.
Good start
As a new iPhone 13 Pro Max owner, I can't wait to try Macro mode and see how Apple improves it over the coming months. In the meantime, what are your thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.
