For the iPhone 13 cycle, Apple has once again pushed the camera set on its Pro lineup to fun, new levels. Of the latest features, Macro mode is sure to become an instant hit on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, two of the best iPhones on the market.

Here's a first look at the new camera tool and one of the early criticisms about it.

What is the Macro mode?

The Macro mode uses the iPhone 13 Pro's Ultra-Wide camera and autofocus system to focus at just 2 cm. As Apple explains, you can "capture a caterpillar's fuzz. Magnify a dewdrop. The beauty of tiny awaits."

Although the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini also have Ultra Wide cameras, they don't support Macro mode.

How Macro mode works

Using Macro mode on the iPhone 13 series is a simple process that happens automatically, like all things Apple. In fact, there are no extra taps necessary to get it to work. If you're on the regular 1x Wide camera, just bring your device closer to the subject and it'll activate automatically. The autofocus used for Macro mode is done through the Ultra Wide lens, but it still retains the crop of the 1x Wide lens. The macro mode works for distances from 2 cm or 0.78-inches with photos and video. To take the best shots, be sure to have a lot of light.

Here's how Apple explains Macro mode: