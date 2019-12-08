As iPhone displays have gotten larger, the days when using only one finger to perform most tasks are generally over. However, it's still possible, at least in some respects, with Reachability. When activated, the Accessibility feature lets you reach items at the top of the mobile device by swiping down on the bottom edge of the screen to bring the top into reach. Here's how to use it.

What is Reachability?

Reachability is available regardless of where you are on your mobile device. It's meant to help you reach buttons and objects on the screen that may be too far for your thumb to reach. For many folks, this will be top navigation buttons while using their phone one-handed.

How to enable Reachability

Launch Settings from your Home screen. Tap Accessibility. Select Touch under the Physical and Motor section. Toggle Reachability.

How to use Reachability on iPhones with Face ID

Swipe down on the bottom edge of the screen. Swipe up on the bottom edge of the screen where the line is. Reachability will reset itself after a few seconds if you don't touch anything.

How to use Reachability on iPhones with a Home button

Double-tap (don't press) the Home button when you're on a screen you'd like to use with Reachability. Double-tap the Home button again to go back to normal. Reachability will reset itself after a few seconds if you don't touch anything.

