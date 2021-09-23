In iOS 15, Shared with You content will be baked right into your best iPhone apps like Messages, Podcasts, Safari, and others. Here's how to use Shared with You on iPhone and iPad.

When people send you content, be it pictures through Messages or a link to a new podcast, it used to be a pain to find that content later. In iOS 15 and iPadOS 15 , Apple has created a Shared with You feature that makes it easy to find content people have sent you.

How to find Shared with You content in Messages on iPhone and iPad

In Messages, you can now see all the content contacts have sent you in the Messages app.

Launch Messages from your Home screen. Tap the conversation you want to view Shared with You content. Tap their contact icon at the top of the screen. Scroll down to view the content they have shared with you.

Here is where you'll see photos, links, and even documents that the contact has sent you.

How to find Shared with You content in Podcasts on iPhone and iPad

If someone sends you a link to a podcast in Messages, you could find it in Messages or even see it right in the Podcasts app.

Launch **Podcasts* from your Home screen. Scroll down to find the Shared with You section.

Just like that, all the podcasts people have shared with you should be right there for you to take a listen.

How to find Shared with You content in Photos on iPhone and iPad

Photos that people share with you are also accessible directly in the Photos app.

Launch Photos from your Home screen. Tap the For You tab. Scroll down to the Shared with You section.

How to find Shared with You content in Apple TV app on iPhone and iPad

Launch the Apple TV app from your Home screen. Scroll down to the Shared with You section.

You can easily play any of the content you see here by tapping it.

How to find Shared with You content in Safari on iPhone and iPad

You don't need to go through your conversations in Messages to find those essential links your friends and family have sent you — you can find them right in Safari.

Launch Safari from your Home screen. See the Shared with You section on the Safari Home page.

Just like that, all the Shared with You links are right there waiting for you.

