First introduced in 2003, Skype is a telecommunications app that specializes in providing video chat, voice calls, and instant messaging services across multiple platforms. The service is available on desktop, mobile, and other devices. With Skype, you can transmit text, video, audio, and images. Here's how to use Skype to make group calls.