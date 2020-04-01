Skype Splash ScreenSource: Joseph Keller/iMore

Microsoft's Skype has long been around to provide one-on-one remote audio and video calling. It's also useful to make group calls among business colleagues, friends, and family.

First introduced in 2003, Skype is a telecommunications app that specializes in providing video chat, voice calls, and instant messaging services across multiple platforms. The service is available on desktop, mobile, and other devices. With Skype, you can transmit text, video, audio, and images. Here's how to use Skype to make group calls.

Using Skype group calling on your computer

To use the group calling feature on Skype online, you can perform the following steps on Mac, Windows, Linux, and the web:

  1. Choose the + New Chat button on the left side of the screen
  2. Select New Group Group from the list of contacts.
  3. Enter a required name for your group or select a previous group.

  4. Click the right arrow at the bottom right of the box.

    Skype Group ChatSource: iMore

  5. Start adding contacts to your group. You can choose from the suggested list or use Search to find more.

  6. Click Done to start chatting. From there, you (and the other members of the group) can send each other texts, audio, and video.

    Skype Add MembersSource: iMore

Using Skype group calling through the app

From group calling through the Skype app:

  1. Tap the writing icon at the top right.

  2. Choose New Group Chat.

    Skype group chat on iPhoneSource: iMore

  3. Enter a required name for your group.
  4. Tap the right arrow at the bottom right of the box.
  5. Start adding contacts to your group. You can choose from the suggested list or use Search to find more.

  6. Click Done to start chatting. From there, you (and the other members of the group) can send each other texts, audio, and video.

    Skype Group ChatSource: iMore

