Widgets have a new lease on life in iOS 14. Now, not only are these small information displays free from the confines of the Today view, they can sit on your Home screen alongside your favorite apps. And what's more, widgets can now come in small, medium, and large sizes, meaning they can display only a small amount of pertinent information or everything you might need to know at a glance.

Getting widgets up and running on your iPhone is pretty simple. Here's how to do it.

Apple occasionally offers updates to iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, tvOS, and macOS as closed developer previews or public betas. While the betas contain new features, they also contain pre-release bugs that can prevent the normal use of your iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, or Mac, and are not intended for everyday use on a primary device. That's why we strongly recommend staying away from developer previews unless you need them for software development, and using the public betas with caution. If you depend on your devices, wait for the final release.





How to add a widget to your Home screen from the Today view

Swipe to the right on your Home screen to open the Today view. Tap and hold on the widget that you want to move to the Home screen. Drag the widget to your Home screen. Release the widget in the desire position on the Home screen.

How to add a widget to your Home screen in 'jiggle' mode

Tap and hold on an app icon to bring up the context menu. Tap Edit Home screen. Tap the + button in the upper-left corner of the screen. Tap one of the pre-defined widgets that is presented to you, or tap an app whose widget you want to use. Swipe left or right on the widget sizes to choose which size to use. Tap and drag the widget you want to use to the desired position on the Home screen. Tap Done to exit 'jiggle mode.'

How to edit a Smart Stack widget

A Smart Stack is a widget that's essentially composed of other widgets. It cycles the information it displays throughout your day in an attempt to surface the most relevant content possible. But you can edit a Smart Stack manually to better tune what you see.

Tap and hold on the Smart Stack widget until the context menu appears. Tap Edit Stack. Tap and drag the arrangement bars to rearrange the order of the content displays in the stack. Swipe to the left on a content source you want to remove from the stack. Tap Delete. Tap the switch next to Smart Rotate to turn that feature on or off.

If you want to add a source of content to a Smart Stack or create a Smart Stack out of two or more widgets, do the following.

Tap an hold on a widget you want to add to a smart stack. Drag the widget to the Smart Stack and release, or drag it to another standalone widget to create a Smart Stack.

How to delete a widget from your Home screen

Tap and hold on the widget you want to delete until the context menu appears. Tap Remove Widget. Tap Remove.

Questions?

Do you have any questions about using widgets in iOS 14? Let us know in the comments.