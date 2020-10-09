Apple has officially announced its October event, or as I have taken to calling it, Apple Product Reveals Episode II: Attack of the Phones. We fully expect to see new iPhones at this event and perhaps even some new audio products, too. And just like Apple's other major events this year, it will be online-only.

So, how can you watch the iPhone 12 event? The good news is that you have a number of choices in front of you, ranging from your web browser to right on your TV. And while you wait for everything to kick off, here's what to expect from Apple's Hi, Speed event.

Where to watch

Whether you're on macOS or Windows, you can watch the event on the web. Apple will be streaming the event right on its website at 10:00 a.m. PT/1:00 p.m. ET on October 13. You can head to the event website now and add it to your calendar so you can be reminded when it's time to tune in.

Like its more recent presentations, Apple will also make the live event available on its YouTube channel. The event video page is up now, so you can go there and bookmark it, or set a reminder if you want. Of course, you can watch it on YouTube on the web, or in the app on your iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, or smart TV when the event starts at 1:00 p.m. ET/10:00 p.m. PT.

You can also watch the event on any device with a version of the TV app, including your iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple TV, and smart TVs from companies like Samsung and Roku. Apple will have a section for the event pop up in the TV app under the Up Next carousel, probably a day or two before the event actually takes place.

